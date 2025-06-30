June 30, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Funding to study ketamine use for veterans cut in last-minute vetoes

A.G. GancarskiJune 30, 20253min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Gov. DeSantis slashes $7.5M for Orange County water project to alleviate residents’ concerns

HeadlinesInfluence

Black history, minority teacher scholarships, Black Men feel brunt of Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis nixes $1.3M for Homestead kitchen that serves the disabled

ketamine AP
The drug is getting clinical attention, but no state money in the next fiscal year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t think his fellow vets should get lost in the K hole.

Among the vetoes rolled out with just hours to go before the next fiscal year begins at midnight: $300,000 for a study of the “longitudinal efficacy of Ketamine for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder among Veterans and First Responders.”

The appropriations request was sponsored by Rep. Jon Albert, a Polk County Republican who carried the request on behalf of the Ketamine Task Force, which sought to conduct the study with state funds for 250 former military members, police officers, and firefighters.

If funded, a five-year “longitudinal study” examining “the effects of ketamine for the treatment of major depressive disorder among veterans and first responders in order to inform coverage, approval, and increase access” would have begun, at least conceptually. The first year would have gone to “study preparation, regulatory approvals, staff hiring, and software programming to evaluate outcomes and begin treatment cycles.”

Experimental psychologist Dr. Meredith Berry of the University of Florida would have helmed the initiative, and would have made upwards of $87,000 “for oversight of the full trial process, including hiring and training staff, obtaining IRB approval, development of materials and design, recruitment, enrollment, survey, and quantitative and qualitative data collection, data analysis, and supervising the team on trial process.”

Medical science is coming around to the onetime club drug’s clinical applications.

“A consensus statement published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (Sanacora et al., 2017), the preeminent medical journal of the U.S. highlights the need for longitudinal data for ketamine use for depression and mood disorders,” the appropriations request says.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBlack history, minority teacher scholarships, Black Men feel brunt of Gov. DeSantis' veto pen

nextGov. DeSantis slashes $7.5M for Orange County water project to alleviate residents' concerns

One comment

  • Earline Pitts

    June 30, 2025 at 6:50 pm

    Earl says thanks to Ron for vetoing this get vets hooked on yet another drug after we got them hooked on weed.
    Smooth move Ron,
    Earline Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories