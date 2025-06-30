Black history, minority teacher scholarships, Black Men feel brunt of Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen

A Black history museum, minority teacher scholarships and a mentorship program for Black students all fell to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen.

As the Governor continues to decry diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the private and public sector, the Republican Governor killed several line items in the state budget directed at elevating the marginalized.

He nixed $750,000 that the Legislature had set aside for a development fund for the Florida Museum of Black History. The Legislature set that money aside to establish a space in Opa-locka to promote awareness and appreciation of Black heritage in the state.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, had requested the money.

“This initiative aims to create a space dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Black community in Florida, while also serving as a hub for education, community engagement, and cultural enrichment, reads an application from Willie Logan, founder of Ten North Group and himself a former Democratic lawmaker once in line for House Speaker.

Jones also fought for the budget to include $200,000 for One Hundred Black Men of South Florida at the Dr. Harold Guinyard Leadership Academy, a program focused on preparing middle and high school boys to be “successful men and mentors in their communities.”

The veto upset Jones, but he said killing the funding was something to anticipate based on the Governor’s past policies.

“I’m not the least bit surprised. Look at the name of the organization — 100 Black Men. Look at the track record of this Governor,” Jones said.

“That alone should tell you everything you need to know. This veto is consistent with an administration that has shown us time and again exactly what it thinks about investing in Black communities. It’s disappointing, but sadly, it’s not out of character.”

He said the same goes for killing the Black History museum funding.

Of note, $1 million for a Florida Museum of Black History in Northeast Florida appears to have been spared the veto pen.

“I am very grateful,” said Sen. Tom Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican who backed the funding for the St. Augustine area museum.

However, the Governor did eliminate $1.5 million in grants and aid budgeted by lawmakers for the Minority Teacher Scholarship Program. That effort, managed by the Florida Fund for Minority Teachers, aims to attract more minority professionals into the teaching field.

DeSantis also stripped out $124,000 for the José Martí Scholarship Challenge Grant Fund, which funds need-based scholarships for students of Hispanic ethnicity to attend public or private educational institutions. Those scholarships in the past have been administered through the state Department of Education.

The Fund has offered scholarships for the last 20 years.