July 3, 2025
Florida Public Service Commission seeking replacements for 2 open seats on regulatory board

Drew DixonJuly 1, 2025

electric utility rates (Large)
The deadline to apply for the positions is Aug. 4.

Florida’s regulatory board that oversees utilities and other associated industries is looking to fill open positions.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) Nominating Council is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the panel.

The positions are full-time jobs and ultimately are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a vetting process. The nominees will operate at the PSC headquarters in Tallahassee.

The PSC historically is one of Florida’s longest-standing regulatory agencies. It was founded in 1887 and created by the Legislature. It was originally tasked with regulating the railroad industry but has gone through substantial regulatory phases and evolutions in the past century.

The PSC generally is a regulatory oversight board for consumers and now handles issues regarding “electric, natural gas, telephone, water, and wastewater — in a safe, reasonable, and reliable manner,” according to the Commission’s website.

The open positions on the PSC bring with them annual salaries of $158,094 each. Potential candidates can apply online with the PSC.

“Selection process for these vacancies will be held by the Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council who will identify a slate of no less than three applicants to propose to the Governor for each of the two vacancies. Senate confirmation of the Governor’s appointments is required,” a PSC news release said Tuesday.

The stipulations for being considered a candidate are extensive.

“Applicants must be competent and knowledgeable in one or more fields which include, but are not limited to: public affairs, law, economics, accounting, engineering, finance, natural resource conservation, energy, or another field substantially related to the duties and functions of the Commission,” the news release said.

Those interested in applying for the PSC open posts don’t have a lot of time to dally, either. The PSC is opening the application process for only a month. The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on Aug. 4, and “late applications will not be considered,” the news release said.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

