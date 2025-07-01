Donald Trump says relationship with Ron DeSantis now a ’10’

The hurt feelings of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary cycle are now a historical footnote for President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That’s what the two said at the grand opening of the “Alligator Alcatraz” facility for the internment of pre-deportation undocumented immigrants.

Though Trump noted during a roundtable at the event that there was a “little off period for a couple of days” during the heat of the campaign, the two presented a united front in talking about how great the dynamic is again to media.

“I think it’s a 10. Maybe 9.9, might be a couple of wounds,” Trump quipped. “I think we have a 10. We get along.”

DeSantis expounded on Trump’s points during the pre-roundtable press availability.

“I endorsed him immediately in January 2024. I raised one of his PACs millions and millions of dollars,” DeSantis added.

“And obviously, we saved him a lot of money in Florida because Florida was a red state. He didn’t even have to do a rally in Florida, whereas 2016 and ’20, this was like ground zero. And so we’ve been really happy to do that, and then we’ve worked very well on this and other issues with Florida. You can call him at any time and he wants to be hopeful for Governors.”

Trump also had kind words at the roundtable for other Florida politicians, including the appointed Attorney General James Uthmeier.

He offered succinct praise that would be a big help in any primary campaign in the next 13 months.

“You do a very good job. I hear good things about you. I hear good things about you from Ron too. He’s even a good-looking guy too,” Trump said. “That guy’s got a future.”