July 1, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis presses Donald Trump on Florida taking over EAA construction

Jacob OglesJuly 1, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Laura Dominguez campaign reports double the required signatures to qualify for Miami Beach race

APoliticalHeadlines

UF consumer sentiment survey shows Floridians growing more confident about economy

FederalHeadlines

Senate passes Donald Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill as JD Vance breaks 50-50 tie

frontpage_eaa_reservoir
The Governor said the state will move quicker than the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly asked President Donald Trump if Florida can take over construction of the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir.

The topic arose at the opening of the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center in South Florida, where officials converted the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport from an airstrip to a detention camp within a few weeks.

In South Florida, Trump mentioned the nearby reservoir planned for overflow from Lake Okeechobee, which could potentially end discharges into the St. Lucie River and the Caloosahatchee River.

“That was a lot of money spent. I hope it was well spent,” Trump said. “We did a Rolls Royce job, but it’s a lot of money that we spent out there together.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for building that project, but DeSantis suggested the money would be better spent if Florida’s state government was in charge.

“You can delegate that to us, because we move faster than the Army Corps,” DeSantis said. “So we will finish that reservoir. If you delegate it to us, I’ll get it done, and much quicker.”

Trump signaled a willingness to make that happen.

“I would do that. Let me ask myself permission. Permission granted,” Trump said. “Go ahead, get the thing. Get it complete.”

Trump at the press conference stressed the support that his administrations have provided for the Everglades and restoration projects in the area.

“One thing I’ll say about this land, we’ll be gone a million years, and this land is still going to be here. It’s not going to be much different,” Trump said.

The President sounded optimistic bureacracy could be cut through quickly.

“I also like what he’s doing in Okeechobee. He has my approval for that. I don’t know how we work that out, but we’ll work it out.” DeSantis said, “We’ll follow up.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate passes Donald Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill as JD Vance breaks 50-50 tie

nextUF consumer sentiment survey shows Floridians growing more confident about economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories