Roger Chapin says he’s raised $115K for open Orlando City Council race

Roger Chapin says he has raised more than $115,000 since he announced his campaign for the open Orlando City Council District 3 seat last month.

So far, the longtime executive at Mears Transportation said his fundraising has come from more than 300 donors, with “the vast majority of them being from the district and surrounding neighborhoods,” according to a campaign press release.

“I am overwhelmed by the positive response and thankful for the support from friends, neighbors, and District 3 residents,” Chapin said in a statement.

July 10 is the campaign finance deadline for the second quarter, which covers April 1 to June 30.

District 3 is turning into a crowded field, with six candidates running. The others include Jason Albu, Samuel Chambers, Chris Durant, Kimberly Kiss and Mira Tanna.

“As a lifelong Orlando resident with decades of experience in local business and civic leadership, I am running to ensure we have a strong, experienced voice at City Hall,” Chapin said in a statement Tuesday. “I will bring a new generation of leadership to the city and ensure we receive the resources we deserve — safer streets, reliable city services, and smart economic development.”

Incumbent Robert Stuart said in May he is not planning to seek a sixth term in the Nov. 4 election, which will end his nearly 20-year run on the Orlando City Council.

“There are some things that I’d like to do that politics keep me from doing,” Stuart, who will be 72 when his term ends, told Florida Politics. “It’s also 19 years. … I’d love to serve forever, but you’ve got a lot of people that want to run — I kind of want to let them.”

Central Florida leadership is undergoing a major transformation since several longtime leaders, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, are not planning to seek re-election. To date, only Rep. Anna Eskamani has filed to run to replace Dyer. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is also term-limited.