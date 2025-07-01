DCCC blasts GOP lawmakers for hiking health care costs with ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ vote

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is calling out Florida Republicans who could be vulnerable in 2026 for backing President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

According to a new analysis from the Center for American Progress (CAP), the tax bill would increase health insurance premiums for 24 million people and leave approximately 16 million Americans uninsured, if enacted.

DCCC spokesperson Madison Andrus said in a statement that instead of addressing the growing cost of living, Republican U.S. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills and Maria Elvira Salazar are supporting the legislation, saying it will result in an annual premium increase of $1,200 for Floridians.

“Cory Mills, María Elvira Salazar, and Anna Paulina Luna are desperately failing to uphold their campaign promises to lower the cost of living — instead, making it their mission to give tax breaks to huge corporations and billionaires by making the largest cut to health care and food assistance in American history,” Andrus said.

The bill passed in the House and narrowly cleared the U.S. Senate Tuesday with some changes. Vice President JD Vance was forced to cast the tie-breaking vote. The bill now heads back to the House for approval before it reaches Trump’s desk for his signature.

A key dispute involves the Joe Biden-era Affordable Care Act (ACA) provision that expanded tax credits, making it easier for certain Americans to get access to free bronze or lower-cost gold health plans.

The bill would undo “silver loading,” a pricing method introduced in 2018 after the Trump administration cut federal payments for cost-sharing reductions.

To offset the loss, insurers raised silver-tier premiums. Reversing this policy lowers silver premiums but reduces tax credits, raising net costs for millions of enrollees over age 55, according to CAP. On average, the organization says annual costs could rise by at least $1,000, pushing the total average cost of ACA plans above $10,000 per year.