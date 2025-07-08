Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.8.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Law firm Shutts & Bowen is announcing a major career move for one of its top attorneys.

Denise Harle, a partner in the firm’s Tallahassee office, is joining the faculty of Florida State University’s law school as the founding Director of the school’s new First Amendment Clinic.

In her new role, which begins in August, Harle will lead law students in hands-on, pro bono litigation involving free speech, religious liberty and other First Amendment issues. She will also teach courses on First Amendment law.

In addition to her clinic role, the former Deputy Solicitor General of Florida will lead the Conscience Liberty branch of FSU’s Institute for Governance & Civics, advancing scholarship and civic engagement around foundational legal principles.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside and learn from extraordinary legal professionals, including my excellent colleagues at Shutts,” Harle said. “I’m excited to begin this new chapter and help equip the next generation of lawyers to thoughtfully engage with one of the most dynamic areas of law.”

Harle has been a key figure in Shutts’ Appellate Practice Group and Constitutional Law Practice Area, focusing on administrative, commercial, constitutional and appellate litigation.

“While we’ll greatly miss Denise at Shutts, we’re thrilled to see her take advantage of this excellent opportunity to bring her expertise and passion to FSU College of Law,” said Benjamin Gibson, Managing Partner of Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office. “Her commitment to constitutional principles will greatly benefit the law school and the broader legal community.”

—@ACYN: (Peter) DOOCY: So, what happened to the (Jeffrey) Epstein client list that the attorney general said she had on her desk? (Karoline) LEAVITT: I think if you go back and look at what the attorney general said DOOCY: I’ve got the quote. She said it’s sitting on my desk right now to review.

—@GovRonDeSantis: We need a balanced budget amendment and term limits for Congress.

—@StasiKamoutsas: It was great to visit Oceanway Elementary to highlight Florida’s student achievement and success. Because of Florida’s unrivaled commitment to our students and new leadership across the state in our school districts, schools like Oceanway have every tool they need to go from a “C” to an “A” in just one year.

— TOP STORY —

“UF Trustees push back on lawmakers’ criticism of presidential search” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The University of Florida’s Board of Trustees is formally defending its selection of Santa Ono for university president, pushing back against opposition from federal lawmakers. In a detailed letter to Sen. Rick Scott and Reps. Byron Donalds and Greg Steube, the Board rebutted criticisms leveled against Ono. The lawmakers’ main concerns focused on Ono’s past support for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs and his handling of campus protests at the University of Michigan. The UF trustees countered that these critiques were “not grounded in the facts.”

In its defense, the Board stressed that Ono has since publicly renounced DEI and fully committed to Florida’s anti-DEI educational framework, quoting his pledge to “make sure it never returns.” To address concerns over his leadership during campus protests, the trustees pointed to praise Ono received from Michigan Hillel and the Anti-Defamation League. The Board also justified naming Ono as the sole finalist for the position, arguing that it was an exceptional and necessary measure to attract a high-caliber sitting president from a school like the University of Michigan.

Despite the UF Board's vigorous support, the State University System Board of Governors ultimately rejected Ono's appointment, primarily due to concerns about his past support for DEI. The UF trustees' letter concluded by highlighting what they consider a frustrating "double standard." They argued it is "inconsistent and unfair" that Ono was disqualified for views he no longer holds while other public figures have been permitted to evolve their stances. This perceived hypocrisy remains a central point of contention for the university's Board.







—STATEWIDE—

“Ron DeSantis offers Elon Musk his own political advice amid Donald Trump feud” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis has a message for Musk: Forget starting a new party. Instead, Florida’s GOP leader said Musk should either Primary Republicans or help pass constitutional amendments dealing with term limits and a balanced budget. DeSantis, who began his ill-fated presidential campaign alongside Musk in a glitch-marred event on X, offered up his suggestions Monday about the billionaire entrepreneur’s plan to start a third party to challenge Republicans and Democrats. Musk announced he was launching the “America Party” this past weekend. “I think Washington needs to be overhauled 100%, but I just don’t think a third party is going to do it,” DeSantis said following an education-related news conference in Jacksonville.

“Health care bill that carried parts of ‘Rural Renaissance’ package falls to Governor’s veto pen” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Legislation that included portions of Senate President Ben Albritton’s “Rural Renaissance” priorities couldn’t make it past DeSantis’ desk. The Governor vetoed a bill (HB 1427) that directed health care resources to nursing education programs. DeSantis, in a veto message, said his problem was the level of bureaucracy that accompanies it. He wrote that the state has already made workforce investments in nursing with fewer strings attached. “To meet the needs of the state’s aging and growing population, Florida has made significant investments in health care workforce education, including funding for new facilities, PIPELINE funding to reward the highest quality programs, and LINE funding to foster partnerships with local health care enterprises,” DeSantis wrote.

“DeSantis signs measure putting FSU Election Law Center into statute” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida State University’s Election Law Center now has a place in state statute, even if it didn’t receive full funding. DeSantis has signed legislation (SB 892) formally establishing the Center, which has been in existence since 2023 at the Tallahassee campus. Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, spoke to the Senate Higher Education Appropriations Committee in April and explained the law’s impact. “This bill builds on the accomplishments by enabling the Center to remain in existence and be eligible to receive recurring funds to continue its important work,” Simon said at the time.

“AIF releases 2025 legislative scorecard, recognizes GOP leaders for pro-business votes” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The Associated Industries of Florida announced its 2025 Champions for Business award recipients and Voting Records Report on Monday—highlighting several Republican leaders for their consistent support of pro-business policies. AIF, a nonprofit and influential voice for the state’s business community, is a voluntary association of diversified businesses. Each year, the group publishes a scorecard measuring how Florida lawmakers voted on key bills impacting employers during the Regular Session. The Champions for Business award is AIF’s highest legislative honor. It recognizes elected officials who, according to AIF, “provided strong leadership in advancing key legislation and stood up to protect the interests of Florida’s business community.”

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Key West Mayor: Vote to nix ICE agreement was about legality, not policy” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Key West Mayor Danise Henriquez clarified that her vote to cancel the city’s 287(g) agreement with ICE was not an ideological statement but a procedural necessity. Following advice from the City Attorney, she explained the existing contract was invalid because it was signed by the police chief instead of the City Manager, as required by the city charter. Henriquez stressed her support for lawful immigration enforcement and cooperation with state and federal partners but insisted on legal and transparent processes. The Commission voided the agreement to pave the way for a new, properly executed contract, a move intended to ensure administrative integrity amid statewide pressure to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“Wilton Simpson warns Floridians not to ‘take the bait’ in subscription-oriented phishing scams” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Phishing scams are skyrocketing in the U.S., and Agriculture Commissioner Simpson’s office is offering some helpful tips for how Floridians can avoid falling victim to them. In a new advisory, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning consumers to be on high alert for what it calls a “growing wave of email subscription scams.” Fraudulent emails often appear as if they’re coming from popular subscription services — Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and other web-based platforms — and use scare tactics, like claiming a user’s account has been locked or payment failed. “These scams look real — but they’re designed to trick you into taking the bait and handing over sensitive information,” Simpson said in a statement.

JMI: Dropped AI moratorium could cost Florida billions — A new report from Tallahassee-based think tank The James Madison Institute says the lack of a federal moratorium on AI in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act could cost Florida upward of $38 billion in lost economic activity annually for the next decade, along with 54,000 jobs each year. The moratorium, which was initially included in federal legislation but removed before passage, would have preempted state laws on AI for the next 10 years, allowing Congress to establish a national framework for AI regulation. Read the report.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Justice Department, driven by Trump policy, plans to go after naturalized U.S. citizens” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — In his all-out war on illegal immigration, Trump has branded immigrants as “criminals,” “invaders” and “predators,” as his administration targets millions of Haitians, Latin Americans, gang members and foreign college students for deportation. Now, the President has directed the Justice Department to bolster its resources in a significant crackdown on naturalized citizens suspected of unlawfully obtaining their U.S. citizenship. The department plans to focus not only on individuals who may have lied about a crime or committed an illegal act during the naturalization process. But authorities also plan to focus on others who may have committed a crime after becoming citizens — a generally untested legal frontier.

“Is the Hispanic red wave for Trump starting to crash?” via Rachel Monroe of The New Yorker — In McAllen, Texas, a city celebrated for its recent Republican shift, Mayor Javier Villalobos warns that massive ICE raids are now devastating the local economy. While the GOP touted his election as proof of Trump’s appeal to Hispanic voters, the administration’s mass deportation policy has left businesses and construction sites empty, making the city feel like “‘The Walking Dead.'” Villalobos and other local business owners now openly criticize the raids as an economic “dragnet” that hurts the entire community. This fallout has created a stark conflict, causing some local Republicans to worry the party is “shooting ourselves in the foot” by harming the very region they recently won over.

“Student loan cancellation program could become Trump retribution tool, some advocates fear” via The Associated Press — Trump is reshaping a student loan cancellation program into what some fear will become a tool for political retribution, aiming at organizations that serve immigrants and transgender youth. The Education Department is preparing an overhaul of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that would strip the benefits from organizations involved in “illegal activities” and allow the U.S. Education Secretary to decide which should lose eligibility. A draft proposal released by the department includes definitions of illegal activity that center on immigration, terrorism and transgender issues.

— ELECTIONS —

“Jane Aman jumps into battleground race against Susan Plasencia in HD 37” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democrat Aman, a University of Central Florida lecturer, will challenge GOP state Rep. Plasencia in one of Florida’s battleground legislative seats. And Aman already has some of Central Florida’s top Democrats backing her campaign. “In difficult moments, I have often told my students that one of the most impactful things we can do is take care of one another,” Aman said. “In the Legislature, taking care of one another includes supporting policies that solve the affordability crisis, ensure equal access to quality and strengthen our public schools. As an educator, I stand up for my students every day.” Aman filed in House District 37, where Plasencia in November won re-election by fewer than 500 votes over Democrat Nate Douglas. That came two years after Plasencia, an Orlando Republican, unseated three-term Democratic state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Palm Beach County preserved hospitals’ Medicaid money before Trump tax bill took effect” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County Commissioners met in an emergency session two days before Trump signed his “One Big Beautiful” tax-and-spending bill into law to blunt its impact on area hospitals. The Commission passed a measure to help the hospitals preserve millions of dollars in Medicaid funds. Hospital leaders said acting before the new law took effect would keep the money in place. “We must act now,” Jason Kimbrell, CEO of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, told Commissioners. “There is a brief moment of opportunity for Florida hospitals to get reimbursed for the full costs of care for Medicaid patients.”

“Google Maps already renamed Southern Boulevard after Trump” via Skyler Shepard of WPEC CBS 12 — Palm Beach County drivers scrolling through Google Maps this week may have done a double-take when a familiar roadway suddenly carried a new name, “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners is set to vote on Tuesday to rename the road. Still, the honorary designation — which covers the stretch of Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard — has already been added to Google Maps. The July 8 meeting — Consent Agenda item 3A-2 — proposes supporting the Florida Department of Transportation in installing two sets of ceremonial signs along Southern Boulevard under the new state law, H.B. 987.

“Granddaughters of Miami childhood education advocate David Lawrence die in Texas flood” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — The twin granddaughters of Miami childhood education advocate Lawrence are among the dozens killed during massive flooding in Central Texas this weekend. The girls, both 8 years old, and their 14-year-old sister attended Camp Mystic in Kerr County, an area where dozens of people died after the Guadalupe River swelled with rainwater and flooded the Texas Hill Country. “It has been an unimaginable time for all of us. Hanna and Rebecca gave their parents John and Lacy and sister Harper, and all in our family, so much joy,” Lawrence said in a statement to the Herald. “They and that joy can never be forgotten.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Epic Universe fuels epic May for Orange tourist-tax collections” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — The launch of Epic Universe rocketed Orange County’s tourist-tax collections to the highest level ever for May. The tax generated nearly $30 million for the month, approximately $1.6 million more than the previous best for May, set last year. The 5.7% year-over-year revenue increase occurred despite the eye-popping new theme park opening on May 22, just 10 days before the end of the month. “I’m excited to see what the June numbers are,” said Comptroller Phil Diamond, whose office tracks the revenues generated by the 6% surcharge on the cost of a hotel room and other short-term rental lodging. “That’s going to be the first full month of Epic,” he said.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Orlando Gudes doesn’t meet residency requirements for Tampa City Council Special Election, records show” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Gudes does not appear to meet residency requirements for the District 5 Special Election. The report indicates that Gudes submitted an address change on June 17, 2025, which relocated him to District 5. Before that, Gudes was registered to vote in Tampa City Council District 7, north of the district he’s seeking, since July 21, 2023. The Tampa city charter requires candidates to “have been residents of the respective districts from which elected for six months immediately preceding the commencement of the term of office.” Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer scheduled a Special Election to replace the late Gwendolyn Henderson, who died suddenly last month, for Sept. 9. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a Runoff Election will be held on Oct. 28.

“Naya Young enters Tampa City Council District 5 race, now among nearly a dozen candidates” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Community advocate Young is now the 11th candidate vying for the Tampa City Council in a Special Election for District 5 to fill the vacancy created last month after Council member Gwendolyn Henderson died. Young has been a grassroots activist since she was a teenager, canvassing for the campaign of former Democratic Sen. James Hargrett before later working to help elect former Rep. Betty Reed. She began her nonprofit work with the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association, later rising to become the group’s executive director. She now serves as a consultant for the group. “Tampa is growing every day to represent many diverse communities with unique backgrounds, experiences, hopes, and dreams,” she said. “My goal is to ensure that the individuals and communities that comprise District 5 have a clear and respected voice in shaping our future.”

— LOCAL: N.FL —

“Jax Sheriff’s Office Commander Deborah Wesley announces bid for City Council” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Wesley, a 34-year veteran and current commander with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, has announced her Republican candidacy for Jacksonville City Council At-Large, Group 1. Wesley is seeking to replace term-limited Council member Terrance Freeman in the upcoming election. Sheriff T.K. Waters has publicly endorsed Wesley’s candidacy. “I appointed Commander Deborah Wesley to my command staff because I trust her leadership, her judgment, and her unwavering commitment to public safety,” Waters said. “She’s earned the respect of our agency through decades of dedicated service and a no-nonsense approach to getting things done. Deborah Wesley will bring the discipline, command presence and sense of duty we need at City Hall.”

“Duval County school district earns ‘A’ grade from state, matching high-scoring neighbors” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — After more than 20 years of trying, Duval County schools earned the district’s first countywide “A” grade for student achievement in the 2024-25 school year, state officials announced July 7. School district administrators had been eagerly awaiting their coveted top grades. “I want to hang it somewhere and celebrate it,” Superintendent Christopher Bernier said during the School Board’s July 1 meeting, when he said the district’s performance data made him hopeful but that he couldn’t be sure the district had reached that goal yet.

—”Leon County Schools earns another ‘B’ grade from state, but two schools soared” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat

—”Gaming gets real: VRcade in Tallahassee blurs the line between play and STEM innovation” via Joel Mitchell of the Tallahassee Democrat

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Heidi Brandt raises $40K in 45 days for Bridget Ziegler’s School Board seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sarasota School Board candidate Brandt says she has raised more than $40,000 in the first 45 days of her campaign. Brandt launched a campaign in May for a seat now held by School Board member Ziegler. “The intensity of support I’ve received from all corners of the County is truly inspiring,” Brandt said. “This campaign’s message is resonating because it’s all about empowering parents, ensuring school safety, enhancing workforce training and employing the best teachers to help our children thrive inside the classroom and beyond.” Brandt remains the only candidate filed for the seat. Ziegler has not indicated whether she will seek a fourth term on the Board, nor has she ruled out a run. She is also rumored to be considering a run for the House.

“Sarasota County affordable housing: New studies, developers in Manatee show a path forward” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As the Sarasota County Commission plans to sit down early this Fall to tackle a raging housing crisis, it will do so armed with plenty of feedback on what works, some of it from affordable housing developers that are having an impact in Manatee County. First and foremost, the Commission will have in hand a recently released report produced by the Florida Housing Coalition, commissioned by four prominent local foundations. Dubbed the Sarasota Housing Action Plan, it outlines the scale and scope of a housing emergency that is pricing out seniors as well as teachers, nurses, and restaurant workers and forcing many families with school-aged children to move, couch surf, or sleep in cars.

— TOP OPINION —

“The Republican fever must break” via Jeff Flake for The New York Times — Eight years ago, I announced my retirement from the Senate, warning of a political fever I hoped would soon break. I noted then how the Republican Party demanded unquestioning loyalty to Trump. Last weekend, Sen. Thom Tillis’ retirement decision proved that the fever remains. He observed that leaders willing to embrace bipartisanship and independent thinking are an “endangered species.” In today’s GOP, voting your conscience has become a disqualifying act, confirming the ailment I diagnosed years ago has only deepened.

This marks a profound shift. When I first came to Congress, there was room for independent judgment; I could vote against President George W. Bush’s agenda without him questioning my loyalty. Under Trump, however, any deviation is apostasy. Allegiance is no longer to ideas but to a single man. Sen. Tillis likely faced a Primary demanding absolute fealty, a path that conflicts with responsible governance. This dynamic has political costs, as when my Arizona seat flipped, and it erodes our institutions by pushing out those willing to do the work of legislating.

While partisanship infects both parties, the Republican version is more dangerous because it is personality-driven and not based on stable principles. I admire Sen. Tillis for choosing conviction over another term, but his departure is a loss for the nation. The question for principled Republicans is what to do: stand their ground internally, run as an independent, or advocate from outside? Doing nothing guarantees the fever will not break. The only way this ends is when leaders are willing to pay a political price to uphold what they know is right.



— MORE OPINIONS —

“What Arnold Schwarzenegger knows about George Washington” via Craig Bruce Smith of The Atlantic — On July 4, Schwarzenegger joined a long tradition of visitors to Mount Vernon, including the Marquis de Lafayette and Winston Churchill, to honor Washington’s unique leadership. Schwarzenegger, an immigrant himself, congratulated 100 new American citizens, celebrating the same ideal that fascinated historical figures: Washington’s greatness lay not in wielding power but in relinquishing it. His voluntary retirement from military command and the presidency established him as a global symbol of civic stewardship, rather than personal ambition. This legacy continues to inspire, proving that Washington’s vision of leadership still resonates with new citizens and a nation constantly redefining what it means to be great, a possibility realized only in “Washington’s America.”

“Take off the mask, ICE” via Brandon del Pozo for The Atlantic — When I commanded the 6th Precinct, a plainclothes team once terrified a woman they arrested for smoking weed, making her believe she was being abducted. This scene is now playing out nationwide as masked ICE agents in unmarked cars conduct mass deportations. This anonymous approach is a grave mistake. Agents wear masks, fearing doxxing, but we already have laws against harassment. More importantly, masks make officers look like criminals, undermining public trust and creating dangerous situations where citizens might fight back or local police might misidentify them. In a free society, the state’s power must be exercised openly, not by shadowy figures. Policing is a noble profession that requires courage; hiding one’s face is a betrayal of that trust.

“Tolerance is a heavy lift. Democracy needs a warmup.” via Karen Cyphers of Decyphered — The idea struck me during a workout: what if getting comfortable with physical discomfort makes us more tolerant of ideological discomfort? I tested this hypothesis with a national survey, and the findings were striking. Physically active people are significantly more likely to support the free speech rights of their ideological opposites, a powerful correlation that holds true across all demographic groups. While not proof of causation, the link is compelling, as exercise is known to build the very traits that foster tolerance: emotional resilience, cognitive flexibility, and empathy. As we become more sedentary and polarized, these findings suggest that getting our bodies moving could be key to bridging our divides and that democracy itself might benefit from a proper warmup.

— ALOE —

“Haitian native, Gainesville resident wins iconic Amateur Night at the Apollo competition” via Cleveland Tinker of The Gainesville Sun — Saxophonist Emmanuel Garilus’ name can now be mentioned in the same breath as legendary entertainers Ella Fitzgerald, James Brown and Lauryn Hill. Like those musical icons, Garilus, a Haitian native and Gainesville resident, emerged victorious during Amateur Night at the Apollo in Harlem, New York. Garilus played Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” on June 25 to win the final round of the 90th season of the nation’s longest-running talent show, which left him feeling both blessed and overwhelmed. Garilus, according to Apollo aficionados, is believed to be the first contestant to take first place in each of the four rounds of competition. His win is also thought to be the first time the grand prize has been awarded to an instrumental musician.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, as well as Republican super activist Peter Cracchiolo, Sebastian Leon, Doug Mannheimer, and Kareem Spratling.

