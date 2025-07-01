Byron Donalds adds to haul for Governor’s race, bringing total to $22M

Republican Byron Donalds is continuing to build a financial edge over Republican Primary opponents, now amassing $22 million for his bid for Governor.

The Naples Republican announced the haul at a time when the Congressman remains the only major Republican candidate officially in the race. He also already has an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

“Byron Donalds’ campaign is moving full speed ahead,” said Danielle Alvarez, the Donalds Campaign spokeswoman. “He has the coveted Trump endorsement, the proven conservative record, and a $22 million warchest. Florida will be well-served by his leadership.”

The campaign said it collected $10 million in the second quarter of 2025, money divided between his official campaign account and the Friends of Byron Donalds political committee. That’s on top of the $12 million raised by the campaign in the first quarter immediately after a formal launch in February.

The campaign announced its haul the same day Donalds attended the opening of the “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention facility in South Florida, where the White House had announced his attendance. Donalds was the only member of the state congressional delegation in attendance.

Donalds is one of half a dozen Republicans to already file for Governor in 2026, when Gov. Ron DeSantis cannot run again because of term limits. But he is the only candidate already holding major office and the only one raising millions in outside donations for a run.

Other candidates are rumored to be considering a run, including Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and First Lady Casey DeSantis. But none have filed for 2026, meaning they cannot officially raise funds for their campaigns.

Notably, Donalds has already reported some significant donations from major donors like Jeff Yass, Thomas Peterffy and Richard Uihlein, the latter of whom gave a second $1 million check to Friends of Byron Donalds on June 6.

The campaign has not released full reports on its spending to date.