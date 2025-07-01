First Tee–Tallahassee celebrates $300,000 in state budget to expand youth development programs

First Tee–Tallahassee is celebrating a landmark achievement: securing $300,000 in the newly signed state budget to dramatically expand its youth development programs throughout the Big Bend.

This crucial funding, championed by Rep. Allison Tant and Sen. Corey Simon and approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, will enhance the nonprofit’s mission to teach life skills and build character through the game of golf.

A key focus of the new funding will be to expand services for children with special needs, ensuring that all kids, regardless of ability or adversity, have access to the organization’s transformative programs.

“We are deeply grateful to Rep. Tant, Sen. Simon, and Gov. DeSantis for their unwavering commitment to the young people in our community,” said Chuck Urban, president of First Tee–Tallahassee. “This funding allows us to broaden our reach and provide more children with access to life-changing programs that teach confidence, character, and resilience through the game of golf.”

Launched in 2022, First Tee–Tallahassee has experienced rapid growth, already serving hundreds of children annually. The organization has established numerous key partnerships, implementing its curriculum in 14 local schools, training over 55 Leon County physical education teachers, and creating mentorship programs, such as the Watson Links and the Tallahassee Urban Cup.

The money will also go to help maintain the LPGA*USGA Girls Golf program, the Girls Golf Locker clothing donation initiative, and special needs programming at Independence Landing and AcadeMe.

This state investment confirms the immediate and measurable impact of First Tee.

Urban emphasized the specific goal of the new funding: “Thanks to this support, more kids across our region — including those with unique challenges — will have the chance to develop lifelong tools for success. We’re not just teaching golf — we’re helping shape the next generation of leaders.”

The investment has been praised as a testament to the powerful advocacy of its legislative champions. Tant is a noted advocate for disability rights, while Simon, a former NFL player, has a long history of supporting youth mentorship initiatives.