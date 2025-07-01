Last Call for 7.1.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The opening of a migrant detention center in the Everglades attracted sometimes divided factions of Florida’s Republican leadership.

That starts with President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hung close with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a tour of the “Alligator Alcatraz” facility. The two Florida politicians previously competed for the Republican nomination for President. But on Tuesday, they stressed a personal and political connection with one another.

Additionally, Trump also praised Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier at the event. Uthmeier, appointed to his Cabinet post this year by DeSantis, approached the Department of Homeland Security with the idea of converting the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport into a migrant detention center.

“You do a very good job. I hear good things,” Trump told Uthmeier at a roundtable at the facility. “I hear good things about you from Ron, too. No, you really do. He’s even a good-looking guy. That guy’s got a future, huh? Good job, James, I hear you. You’re really, really fantastic.”

Uthmeier managed DeSantis’ presidential campaign. But he heaped praise on Trump as well, suggesting that the President’s desire to reopen the federal Alcatraz prison in California inspired the “Alligator Alcatraz” project.

The event was attended by many political leaders in Florida who supported Trump over DeSantis during the Presidential Primary last year. That included U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican who endorsed Trump over DeSantis and is now running to succeed DeSantis as Governor.

Evening Reads

—“Independence Day” via Jennifer Bash of Reasonable Arguments

—”They didn’t have to do this” via Jonathan Chait of The Atlantic

—”Senate Republicans pass Donald Trump’s bill to strip health care from millions” via Nikki McCann Ramirez and Ryan Bort of Rolling Stone

—”The Republican tax bill, explained in 500 words” via Andrew Prokop of Vox

—”With Alligator Alcatraz, Florida cements top spot in federal deportation mission” via Katelyn Ferral of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Trump tours ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ as officials provide more details about new facility” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Skyler Swisher of The Orlando Sentinel

—”Trump administration freezes $300M in Florida education funds” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times

—”July 13, 2024: How Trump’s near miss coincided with Joe Biden’s last stand” via Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post

—“The worst housing market in America is now Florida’s Cape Coral” via Deborah Acosta of The Wall Street Journal

—“New laws seek to protect student athletes, restrict corporal punishment” via Jay Waagmeester of the Florida Phoenix

Quote of the Day

“Let me ask myself permission. Permission granted.”

— President Donald Trump, on putting Florida in charge of building the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir.

