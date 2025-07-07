Ron DeSantis doubtful that Elon Musk’s new party will do any good

Florida’s Governor may have launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Elon Musk’s X, but he’s not signing off on the tech impresario’s own political launch.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Jacksonville that the “America Party” won’t address the structural concerns Musk has with the U.S. political process and would hurt the GOP.

“That would likely end up meaning the Democrats would win all the competitive Senate, House races,” DeSantis said after a press conference on education.

“I’m a Republican, you know? I don’t want to see that happen.”

DeSantis did acknowledge a “problem in the Republican Party with these D.C Congressmen” who “always run saying there’s out of control spending and they’re going to spend less and they never do it,” thus illustrating a “gap between the campaign rhetoric and then the performance.”

“Elon was doing DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) and a lot of Congress didn’t want anything to do with actually adopting the DOGE cuts, just like they didn’t want to do adopt the (Donald) Trump executive orders on immigration and all these other things, which I think you have to adopt in law if you want them to have staying power,” DeSantis said.

“So I think there is a lot of frustration with the gap between the rhetoric and their district and the performance once they get into D.C. But the way you do that is expose that in a Primary and show that there’s another way forward.”

The Governor believes Musk could have a “monumental impact” on American politics by championing two causes that are important to him: a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution and term limits for members of Congress.

But he doesn’t think new politicians under today’s rules will lead to real fiscal conservatism given the bipartisan duopoly.

“As it is now, even if somehow a third party could elect some people that were so-called fiscal conservative, I don’t think it would even move the needle, even if they got elected. And we know that they wouldn’t get elected because it’s really one of two parties,” DeSantis argued.

“So either just taking votes away from one side or the other is really how it ends up going. So, you know, I’m a believer in trying to work this stuff out through the Republican process rather than do that.”