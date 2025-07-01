Orange County suspends DEI business program under Donald Trump’s order

Orange County Commissioners begrudgingly suspended a vendor program that helps women and minorities under threat from the federal government cracking down on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“We don’t have a choice. We have to comply,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said before officials unanimously suspended the Women and Minority Enterprise Program.

“It is what it is at this time. You may not like it. I don’t like it.”

The city of Orlando canceled a similar program last month.

The boards’ action comes after executive orders from President Donald Trump requiring federal grant recipients to say they do not have DEI programs or else face fines or potential criminal charges.

County officials acknowledged that the stakes are too high, as Orange County receives $100 million in recurring federal grants alone.

“We’d be cutting our nose off to spite our face,” Demings said if the county refused to accept the federal money and kept the minority contract program going. “We’d be negatively impacting real people and lives in our community.”

The federal dollars help fund everything from Head Start and VPK to the county’s emergency operations center utilized during hurricanes, as well as environmental and health initiatives.

With the end of the minority and women program, Orange County officials are planning to pursue a program targeting small-business owners. They plan to discuss the issue further July 15.

Demings said county attorneys are involved in the evolution of the new program.

“Rest assured that we know how to work it,” Demings said.

Commissioner Kelly Semrad called Trump’s order “disgusting legislation” but expressed support for the county’s plan to help small businesses.

Other officials shared Semrad’s sentiment.

“What I’m hoping is that we can use this opportunity also to be more inclusive of small businesses,” added Commissioner Mayra Uribe. “‘I’m hoping we can take it a step further and even be additionally inclusive for those young entrepreneurs.”