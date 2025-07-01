July 1, 2025
Jimmy Patronis dons his old Florida Fire Marshal cap in Fourth of July advisory

Drew DixonJuly 1, 20253min0

Fireworks 4
The Panhandle Congressman provided a list of precautions heading into Independence Day Weekend.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis is echoing some of his previous duties during this Fourth of July Weekend in Florida.

The Pensacola Republican was formerly Florida’s Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer for eight years before he was elected to the Congress. He’s harkening back to those responsibilities, issuing a news release advising Floridians to be careful when handling fireworks this Independence Day.

“Every Fourth of July, Americans get together to appreciate our country and the freedoms we share, and there’s no better place to celebrate than the beautiful beaches of Northwest Florida. As you gather with friends and family to mark our nation’s birthday, I encourage everyone to keep safety top of mind,” Patronis said.

He reminded Floridians that the National Fire Protection Association has records that show some 32,000 fires were caused by fireworks in 2023, and 32% of all injuries caused by fireworks involved victims who were under 15 years old.

Some of the most seemingly innocent fireworks can also cause more injuries than others, Patronis said. Sparklers, the simple bright fire showers, still cause more than 50% of all injuries to children under the age of 5.

“Fireworks can be exciting, but if misused, they can lead to serious injury and disaster for you and those around you trying to enjoy the show. Put freedom and safety first this Independence Day by taking a few simple precautions that will ensure this Fourth of July will be one to remember,” Patronis said.

He also provided a specific list of safety tips, including:

— Consider attending a professional fireworks show. Allow trained professionals to handle the fireworks to minimize injuries.

— Light one firework at a time. Too many fireworks lit at one time can cause confusion and lead to possible injury or fire.

— Keep a fire extinguisher nearby. Use caution when disposing of fireworks and sparklers immediately after their use and have a fire extinguisher or water hose on hand for good measure.

— Be smart around the grill. Keep the grill away from homes, overhanging branches and decks. Make sure children are supervised when grilling.

— Take care of your pets. Pets are often terrified by the noise caused by fireworks and if not supervised or kept on a leash, they could be at risk of running off.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

