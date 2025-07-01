July 1, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says Disney World ‘has to up the game’ after Universal opens Epic Universe

Gabrielle RussonJuly 1, 20254min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis dons his old Florida Fire Marshal cap in Fourth of July advisory

2026Headlines

Byron Donalds adds to haul for Governor’s race, bringing total raised to $22M

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis vetoes restrictions on Trustee appointees, prohibition on administration politicking

DeSantis-Disney-side-by-side copy
DeSantis weighed in Orlando's theme parks in a break from Tuesday's discussion on Alligator Alcatraz.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who infamously publicly fought with The Mouse before mostly patching things up, jumped into the theme park wars debate between Disney World and Universal Orlando.

“It’s really a healthy competition, and I think Disney has to up the game because of all the investment that Universal’s done,” DeSantis said when asked about the parks following his “Alligator Alcatraz” tour. “People should definitely get a chance to go to experience Epic Universe. I think it was really well done.”

Universal opened Epic Universe, a third theme park gate in Orlando, with rides themed on Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World and more.

DeSantis was at the grand opening in May, although he acknowledged Tuesday that he didn’t get a chance to ride the attractions. 

DeSantis also chided Disney for missing out on Harry Potter intellectual property, saying author J.K. Rowling, a controversial figure, “is really, really good at what she does.”

“Disney rejected having Harry Potter, and so she went to Universal, and they’re printing money just on Harry Potter. So, literally, like, one butterbeer is like 12 bucks. And it’s good, not for everyone, but me and my kids like it,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis and Disney were in a legal battle after the company’s then-CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics called “Don’t Say Gay.”

Ultimately, the Legislature punished Disney by stripping the company of its Governing Board and allowing DeSantis to appoint new leaders in 2023.

“We had a very serious difference of opinion and a really legitimate standoff, and it was a skirmish that needed to be fought on behalf of parents and children, and we were right on that, and we won on that,” DeSantis said Tuesday, revisiting his feud with one of the state’s biggest employers. “We also couldn’t allow one company to run their own local government.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis dons his old Florida Fire Marshal cap in Fourth of July advisory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories