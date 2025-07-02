Seven named to Florida Sports Hall of Fame class of 2025

Three former athletes, three coaches, and a radio announcer have been selected for the 2025 class of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.

Among the seven to be inducted:

— Lonni Alameda, who spent 17 seasons as the softball coach at Florida State. She guided the Seminoles to the Women’s College World Series five times and won a national championship in 2018.

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott, who starred for the Bucs for 12 years, earning six Pro Bowl selections. He was a part of the 2002 Super Bowl champions and rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his career.

— Born in Venice, Florida, Trey Burton was a dual-threat quarterback for the Venice Indians, then played multiple positions for the Florida Gators before embarking on an NFL career that saw him play for the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts.

— Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael, who won a record 15 AMA motocross championships and 150 races. Carmichael was named the AMA Rider of the Year a record five times.

— Former Major League Baseball manager Jim Leyland, who led the Florida Marlins to the 1997 World Series championship.

— High School baseball coach Clyde Metcalf, who won 950 games, six state championships and two national championships at Sarasota High School.

— Tampa Bay Rays radio announcer Dave Wills passed away in 2023 after spending 18 years calling Rays games on the radio.

“We are excited to be able to recognize such a talented and accomplished class who have all contributed tremendously to their respective sports,” said Keyna Cory, Chair of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame Board. “Their contributions to their sports and their communities make this a remarkable class. We are honored to welcome them as the newest members of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.”

Since 1961, the Florida Sports Hall of Fame has been recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the state’s most significant contributors to sports through an annual enshrinement ceremony held in various locations around the state. This enshrinement will be the first for the Bradenton area. Two days of celebration are planned. Tuesday, November 18, is the Exclusive Party with the Stars! VIP event at historic LECOM Park, the “southern home” of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1969.

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, the Class of 2025 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony that includes a pre-party, dinner, and inspiring stories from each of the new inductees.