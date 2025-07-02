July 1, 2025
Ron DeSantis vows to defend Floridians against ‘communist’ Zohran Mamdani

DeSantis Hannity Fox
Could the mayoral candidate be farther left than a Squad member?

Gov. Ron DeSantis effectively told would-be New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani that he should leave his hammer, his sickle, and his Communist Manifesto in the Big Apple.

And that he shouldn’t dare to try to take a bite out of Free Enterprise in the Free State of Florida by obstructing businesses that do place both here and in New York.

“We will do whatever we have to defend people against a communist mayor out of state,” DeSantis warned on Tuesday’s Hannity. “We’re not gonna let him come in and spew his leftism in the free state of Florida.”

Hannity claimed Mamdani had plans to “follow” businesses trying to “flee” from New York to Florida, wondering if Florida could “protect them,” inspiring DeSantis’ protective nature in this context.

DeSantis continues to express pessimism about the Democratic nominee. He claimed Tuesday that the candidate represents a possible “collapse of New York City,” and that Mamdani has “the same line of thinking, probably to the nth degree” as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Speaking of AOC, the Governor took her to task on Hannity, saying she objected to “Alligator Alcatraz” because she was a fan of sanctuary cities.

“She doesn’t believe that illegals should be deported. She thinks you have a right to come into this country illegally, and that if we try to enforce the law that somehow the people enforcing the law are the bad guy,” DeSantis asserted.

