G-strings attached: Strip club offers Carolina Amesty $250K for her legal defense — with a catch

Deja Vu Showgirls is offering Carolina Amesty $250,000 for her legal defense fund to fight federal criminal charges — but only if the embattled former Representative gets on stage for a one night special appearance at the Tampa strip club.

“We’re serious. If she’s looking to flip the narrative, we’ve got the lights, the stage, and the six-figure check ready,” a Deja Vu general manager identified only as Ann K said in a press release. “We don’t judge. We make legends. And Carolina’s got the kind of heat we’d pay to headline.”

Prosecutors are accusing Amesty of stealing $122,000 in pandemic relief funds through her foundation and a car dealership and using the money to pay credit cards, buy furniture and spend on other businesses that she and her family ran.

Amesty argues she is being politically persecuted and started a “Faith and Freedom Legal Defense Fund,” which was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel. Her attorney is Brad Bondi, the brother of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“With mounting legal fees and national attention, Deja Vu sees a unique opportunity for both sides,” the nude and topless show bar said in the press release.

It seems unlikely that Amesty, who played a role in regulating the strip club industry last year, will take up the offer.

Amesty, who did not immediately respond to a comment for this story, regularly posts Bible verses and posted a video of her singing at church recently. She often gives credit to her faith leaders.

“I thank God, my family, friends, legal team and the 21 pastors who attended yesterday’s hearing to support and defend me,” she wrote after going to court in February,

In 2024 — before voters kicked her out of office after a separate scandal — she filed a bill banning people under the age of 21 from working in adult entertainment as part of an effort to fight human trafficking. Some leading Democrats voiced concerns about the Legislature going into a female-dominated industry to ban women from doing their jobs. (Amesty’s bill didn’t pass, but a companion bill did.)

Amesty is attempting to appeal to MAGA supporters to help foot her legal bills. On her website, she shows off a picture of her with President Donald Trump and has a video of his son, who tells her, “You get to experience a little bit of what it’s like to be a Trump because they’re attacking you because you’re actually America first. … Guys, don’t believe the nonsense.”