Ron DeSantis surges to best level in weeks in 2028 Republican presidential survey

Gov. Ron DeSantis may be able to make a mark in 2028 after all, with yet another poll showing him above single digits.

A new survey from Overton Insights shows the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate with 11% support, good for third place and marginally ahead of fellow Florida man Marco Rubio. The Secretary of State has 9% support.

Both men are far behind the leaders.

Vice President JD Vance has 32% support, while Donald Trump Jr. garners 24%.

DeSantis does best with conservative voters and people who voted for Donald Trump in 2024, with 13% and 12% with those groups, respectively. Among moderate voters, he has 6% support. Liberal Republicans don’t rate him at all.

Rubio has 10% support among conservatives and 9% among Trump voters. He actually leads DeSantis with moderates, with 7% support. Like the Governor, no liberals support him.

A couple of polls have shown Rubio ahead, meanwhile, so the usual caution about surveys being a snapshot in time holds here.

As mentioned above, a co/efficient poll last month also showed DeSantis in double digits. While he’s nowhere close to leading the pack, support for him seems to be sticky.

Overton Insights polled 444 Republicans between June 23 and June 26.