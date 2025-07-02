Ron DeSantis shows off Thomas Jefferson statue to get ready for America’s 250th celebration

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a Thomas Jefferson statue that will be on display in the Jefferson County courthouse leading up to the state’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday next year.

“I have to think that Thomas Jefferson is smiling down from heaven seeing that we are in Monticello in Jefferson County at the courthouse (with) a statue celebrating his life,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, who spoke alongside DeSantis at a press conference.

“And as we celebrate American independence this week, it is fitting to unveil the statue of Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence.”

DeSantis is planning similar festivities in Florida’s other counties named after America’s founding fathers, including Washington, Monroe, Madison, Hamilton and Franklin counties.

“We think that America’s 250th is important to celebrate in a wide variety of ways across all of Florida. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” DeSantis said as he also revealed the logo for the U.S. semiquincentennial festivities in Florida.

“It’s a chance for young people to understand what it means to be an American, how our country came into existence, what are some of the principles that the country was based upon, but also give credit to the people that helped make that happen in our founding generation.”

Earlier this year, DeSantis showed off a George Washington statue on loan from Mount Vernon that was put in the state Capitol. DeSantis said Wednesday that the state got permission from Mount Vernon to make a replica so that Washington could have a permanent home in Tallahassee.

As usual, the conservative Governor known for being confrontational took digs at California and New York during his remarks.

“I can only imagine what New York City will do if this guy gets elected Mayor, I can tell you that,” DeSantis said of mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani while discussing how other states are celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, but I know we are going to do. … We’re proud of the heritage of this country. We’re proud of the ideas we’re founded upon. We are still trying to fully live up to those in what we do all across the country, but it’s a great, great standard to strive for.”