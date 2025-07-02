Jacksonville Bold for 7.2.25: Musical Chairs

Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico was as good as his word, picking first-term elected officials for Council Committees.

One of them will be particularly important to Mayor Donna Deegan next month as budget deliberations begin: Finance Chair Raul Arias.

The Southside Republican is joining a panel with five others from his party (VP Nick Howland, former President Ron Salem, Rory Diamond, Joe Carlucci and Will Lahnen) and one Democrat, Ju’Coby Pittman.

In other words, expect August to be must-see TV, assuming your cable provider carries the City Hall feed.

With Deegan in her third year, expect adversarial treatment in the August hearings.

Howland, Salem, and Diamond have been her harshest critics on the Council, and at least two of these men are looking for higher office — perhaps the mayoralty itself.

With the city facing a fiscal crunch, expect so-called DEI initiatives to come under scrutiny.

Of course, Finance isn’t the only fruit in the produce section.

The most true-blue small-c conservative on the Council, Mike Gay, will chair the Neighborhoods Committee and will enjoy a 6-1 GOP advantage there as well.

Joe Carlucci’s steady hand will guide the all-important Land Use and Zoning committee, giving the San Marco Republican a significant say in development. A 5-2 GOP majority will also be in place.

Chris Miller chairs a Rules Committee that, incredibly enough, will have no Democrats.

Meanwhile, though Republican Will Lahnen chairs Transportation, Energy and Utilities, that committee will be the only one with a Democratic majority. However, it is not a historically prestigious committee, and the most significant issues the Council faces will be addressed elsewhere.

Blanding boom

More details are emerging about the 2,000 illegal immigrants to be held at Camp Blanding later this month, a companion effort to the “Alligator Alcatraz” in South Florida.

And Gov. Ron DeSantis says Cecil Field will play a role in immigration enforcement, including deportation.

“The big jets, we probably would have to take up to Cecil Field, which is not that far away from there. So, the convenience, they can either leave from Blanding or a pretty short ride to Cecil Field,” DeSantis said.

In contrast to “Alligator Alcatraz,” Camp Blanding has existing infrastructure, which means that the setup involving makeshift tents may differ in North Florida.

Requests for Proposal for vendors are due today, Wednesday, July 2.

Picked again

Nick Primrose is headed back to the St. Johns River State College District Board of Trustees.

The current Chief of Regulatory Compliance at the Jacksonville Port Authority, he has also served as Deputy General Counsel to Governors DeSantis and Rick Scott, as well as General Counsel for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. He also chaired the Florida Elections Commission.

Primrose ran for the state House last year, and while he ultimately didn’t make it out of the HD 18 Primary, he continues to do substantial work on several fronts.

The Senate will have to reconfirm his reappointment, but that’s pro forma in this case.

Golden Chief

Jacksonville has a new leader of the Fire and Rescue Department, along with a new second-in-command.

Percy Golden II has been appointed Chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). Jake Blanton was named as the new Deputy Chief of JFRD. Both have extensive experience in the department.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan announced the appointments this week.

“It’s with great pride that I’m appointing Percy Golden II to be the next Chief of JFRD,” said Deegan. “He will bring creative and innovative thinking, a strong focus on JFRD’s young workforce, and a deep love for Jacksonville to the role. I’m excited to work with him and ensure JFRD continues to be the best fire department in the country.”

Percy was Deputy Chief of the Emergency Preparedness Division before being named to the top slot. He’s a 21-year veteran of the JFRD. Blanton has 30 years of service in the department and was Rescue Division Chief before being appointed to the Deputy Chief position.

There were 17 candidates reviewed for the Chief’s position and that was narrowed down to five finalists. The process took six weeks before the final decision was made to go with Golden.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Mayor Deegan for the confidence and trust that she has placed in me to lead this department,” said Golden. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity and fully committed to serving this city with the same passion and dedication that has defined JFRD for generations.”

There were other management personnel updates at JFRD, including Willie King being named Manager of Strategic Initiatives, Dallas Cooke appointed Chief of Rescue, James Schaudel tapped for Deputy Chief of Emergency Preparedness, Terrance Holmes selected for Deputy Chief of Fire Operations and Chris Scott approved as Deputy Chief of Administrative Services.

Cathedral Arts Project boosted

Jacksonville’s Cathedral Arts Project (CAP) received more than $700,000 in the state budget signed by Gov. DeSantis.

CAP provides arts education and awareness to K-12 students throughout Northeast Florida, serving students beyond traditional public schools, including charter schools, homeschools, military families, and students in residential crisis care.

The funding, sponsored by Republican Sen. Clay Yarborough and Rep. Kiyan Michael, will allow CAP to expand its services to provide on-base programs for military families, as well as specialized programming for students and training for teachers.

Eliminating septic tanks

Funds secured in Florida’s new state budget will aid in the move to eliminate septic tanks in Atlantic Beach. With strong lobbying efforts this Session by Atlantic Beach Mayor Curtis Ford and The Fiorentino Group, the funds will complete a longtime effort by city leaders to convert septic tanks to the collective sewer system.

The primary focus will be on the Marshside community, a low-lying area subject to coastal flooding that currently houses 33 of the city’s remaining septic tanks.

Yarborough and Michael successfully championed the recently approved state dollars.

Fernandina Beach border facility

The Port of Fernandina was another budget winner in Northeast Florida, with state funds secured for the design and construction of a new Customs and Border Protection Facility on Port grounds.

Thanks to the support of Yarborough and Rep. Dean Black, as well as a successful lobbying push from Fiorentino Group Partner Davis Bean, the Port can begin upgrading the existing facility under recommendations made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

With CBP on-site, the Port can continue to carry out customs and immigration operations, including conducting inspections and processing immigration documents.

Green Cove Springs river trail

When Gov. DeSantis signed the budget Monday, he gave the green light for the City of Green Cove Springs to begin work on a winding trail along the St. Johns River that will eventually connect Historic Spring Park to the new Shands Bridge and over the River to St. Johns County.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley and Rep. Judson Sapp, along with future Speaker Sam Garrison, championed the $475,000 appropriation poised to set the project in motion.

New mobile lab

Florida’s new state budget includes $850,000 for a mobile lab to raise awareness of Career and Technical Education (CTE) among Duval County’s elementary-age students.

The innovative lab will enable students in kindergarten through fifth grade to explore various career opportunities, potentially developing interests that may lead to future studies and career paths.

The project was championed by Republican Rep. Wyman Duggan and Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis, both from Jacksonville.

Black History Museum moves forward

After the statutorily created Black History Museum Task Force selected St. Johns County to be the home for the Florida Museum of Black History in 2024, the Legislature followed through with a $1 million appropriation to provide seed money to the County.

Republican Sen. Tom Leek of Ormond Beach led the charge along with Republican Rep. Michael’s sponsorship in the House.

The funds will be used for project planning, design and engineering of a world-class museum and educational facility.

The museum site will be adjacent to the historic cottage hit by a bullet, likely intended for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during a 1964 visit to St. Augustine.

In the NAVI

Automated mass transit is more than just a concept. It’s a reality as part of the city’s Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) program on 12 stops on the Bay Street Corridor.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority launched its Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation service Monday, which it bills as a “groundbreaking service (that) is seamlessly integrating autonomous vehicles into Jacksonville’s mobility network, making it easier, faster, and smarter to move around our city.”

Eventually, 14 vans will run from the Central Business Core, near the Performing Arts Center, to the Sports & Entertainment District, connecting the Urban Core neighborhoods and providing a quick, easy ride that will reduce the impact of cars downtown.

Rides are free through the end of September.

Elevate goes down

Students from Jacksonville’s toughest neighborhoods will have to go to the school of hard knocks to learn about life, at least if they were relying on state money for the Elevate Jacksonville initiative to teach them anything.

Gov. Ron DeSantis carved out a modest $250,000 appropriation for the nonprofit initiative serving students at Ribault High, Ribault Middle and Westside High, throwing the organization’s operations into turmoil just hours before the new fiscal year began Tuesday.

Approximately 500 students facing challenges ranging from mental health issues to unemployment benefited from the program at last count, with “daily instruction in life-skills curricula, one-on-one mentorship and career guidance” as well as “scholarships, internships and trade opportunities,” according to the Senate appropriations request from Republican Yarborough.

If the money had been granted, $125,000 would have been allocated to salaries, $75,000 to staff training and curriculum development and $50,000 for contracted services related to youth mentorship and life skills training.

Despite what Rep. Duggan’s appropriations request stated were “letters of support from principals at Jean Ribault High and Middle Schools and Westside High School, highlighting its positive impact on student achievement, life preparation and personal growth,” lobbyist Mincy Pollock was unable to secure the funding from the Governor this time around.

Sweet 16

One of the main roads leading into the tourism-rich city of St. Augustine will undergo a major makeover, valued at $25 million.

State Road 16, coming off Interstate 95 in St. Johns County, is slated for road improvements following approval by the County Commission.

“We are ecstatic about moving ahead on these two critical road improvement projects,” said St. Johns County Public Works Director Greg Caldwell. “These improvements will reduce traffic delays, increase roadway connectivity, and enhance the safety of drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians that use SR 16.”

The total package includes two elements that two different contractors will complete.

The most substantial part of the work will be the construction and widening of State Road 16 from International Golf Parkway to County Road 2209. That element amounts to $21.46 million and was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc., which was the lowest bidder on that part of the project.

That element of the work will involve widening the road to four lanes and making improvements to intersections in several areas.

The other phase of the project will focus on signalization and other upgrades to State Road 16 intersections with Stratton Boulevard and Industry Center Road. That project will cost about $4.34 million.

The County Commission awarded that contract to Besch & Smith Civil Group Inc., based in St. Augustine, which was also the lowest bidder on that phase of the work. The construction will involve adding two median openings, four traffic signals and crosswalks for pedestrians.

The Florida Department of Transportation is partially funding both projects, which are part of a larger county commitment to improve transportation.

Water works

Flooding remains an issue in San Marco, according to WJXT.

People on Riviera and Landon were among those impacted by Monday’s downpour, with cars flooded out and homeowners worried about their foundations, despite pumps being brought in to dredge the neighborhood.

“I can’t imagine living in this while it rains. This wasn’t that big of a thunderstorm. What happens when a real storm comes through here?” Ethan Farris said.

The drainage should be fixed next year, but that won’t bring much comfort to people dealing with torrential tropical rains this week.

Property props

Landowners with property in one of North Florida’s most prominent conservation areas are being encouraged to seek federal financial assistance, mainly for agricultural interests.

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, wants landowners to apply for federal assistance. The two groups are targeting landowners in the Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor (O2O) and the Corridor to Coast (C2C) areas to apply for Regional Conservation Partnership Program Land Management funding.

An NFLT press release stated that approximately $1.7 million in funding is available through these programs for O2O and C2C property owners.

“Land management is not always easy, and this program will provide landowners with a little help to do things they may already be doing to ensure the land remains a natural resource and thriving habitat for plants and wildlife,” said Allison DeFoor, president and CEO of NFLT. “We will be holding workshops to help explain the process and to help landowners apply. We encourage landowners within the O2O and C2C to join us.”

The first workshop is scheduled for July 16 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Clay County University of Florida (UF) Extension Office, located on State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs. The second event will take place in Flagler County on July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UF Extension, located on Sawgrass Road. Those interested in attending should call the NFLT at (904) 557-7985 or email [email protected].

Sporting JAX sponsor

The first entirely professional women’s team in Jacksonville’s history kicks off training camp on Tuesday when Sporting JAX begins preparations for the Gainbridge Super League soccer season.

On Wednesday, the club announced a major sponsorship with Ascension, which will be featured on the front of the team’s uniform shirts as part of a multi-year agreement.

In addition to appearing on the front of the women’s professional team kits, Ascension St. Vincent’s will appear on replica kits available to the public as well as the front of 30,000 Sporting JAX Soccer Academy matchday and training kits over the next two years.

Ascension will provide health care services for the women’s team, including physicians, medical specialists, imaging and surgical support and on-site athletic trainers.

Ascension will be on the club’s broadcast and digital platforms, as well as throughout all youth and community engagement programs.

“At Ascension St. Vincent’s, we believe in investing in the long term health and vitality of our communities,” said Michael Shaw, chief strategy officer at Ascension. “This partnership with Sporting JAX allows us to further that mission by supporting professional athletes, inspiring young players and improving health outcomes across the First Coast.”

When Sporting JAX kicks off next month with preseason friendlies against Scottish women’s champions Hibernian FC and Wrexham, it will mark the start of the first professional women’s season in the city. The team will open training on Tuesday and play closed-door friendlies in the preseason against the Orlando Pride of the NWSL, the University of Florida, and Gainbridge Super League rivals Lexington SC. The two home preseason friendlies against the Scottish women’s champions, Hibernian FC and Wrexham AFC, on Aug. 2 and 10, will be played at UNF’s Hodges Stadium, where the team will play home games as it works toward a planned 15,000-capacity soccer stadium.

The regular season opens on Aug. 23 against DC Power FC.

The team announced the signings of several key players with international and overseas experience last week, including forward Jade Pennock, who recently helped lead the Central Coast Mariners to an A-League championship in Australia and has experience playing in England for Sheffield United and Birmingham City. The team also announced the signing of midfielder Helena Errington, who has represented New Zealand in the U-20 World Cup qualifiers and former U.S. U-17, U-20 and U-23 midfielder Sophie Jones.

Sporting JAX also has plans to launch a professional men’s team in the USL Championship, the second tier of professional men’s soccer in the United States. However, the club has not yet officially confirmed when the team will begin play.

The USL announced this year its intention to launch a first-division league with promotion and relegation to be incorporated in the future. Sporting JAX could petition to be included in the top tier, although the parameters of a decision have not been made public.