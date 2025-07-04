FWC officials urge Floridians to be a ‘beach hero’ for wildlife during July 4 coastal events

Thousands of Floridians are heading to the coast to celebrate Independence Day, and state wildlife officials want beachgoers to be careful and preserve animal habitats.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding Sunshine State Fourth of July partiers to be a “beach hero” and watch out for coastal birds and sea turtles at the shoreline. Nesting season is already underway for imperiled shorebirds, seabirds, wading birds and sea turtles throughout Florida coastal areas.

“Anyone spending time along our shorelines can help with nesting success for both sea turtles and waterbirds by giving them space, keeping beaches clean and dark, and leaving personal fireworks at home,” an FWC news release said.

Independence Day will draw even more beachgoers to the coast this year, as an extended Fourth of July Weekend is in store for most Floridians.

Summer is an extension of the critical nesting season that begins in the Spring. Florida’s iconic sea turtles are coming out of the ocean to construct their nests. Some of the most endangered sea turtles and water fowl are at their peak populations along Florida shorelines in the middle of Summer, as Fourth of July draws state residents to the water.

FWC officials have several tips for Floridians to follow in order to avoid disturbing the sensitive wildlife and their habitats. Those tips include:

— Leave fireworks to the professionals. Keep personal fireworks off the beach and attend an official event instead. The loud sounds and bright lights of personal fireworks on Florida’s beaches and waterways can significantly disorient and disrupt nesting sea turtles and shorebirds, as well as their hatchlings and chicks.

— Keep at least 50 feet away from any sea turtles to avoid causing them to leave the beach before completing the nesting process. Give hatchling sea turtles the same space to avoid disrupting their journey from the sand to the water. It is illegal to harm or disturb nesting sea turtles, their nests or eggs, or to pick up hatchlings.

— Walk around any shorebirds and seabirds nesting in shallow, hard-to-see scrapes in the sand. Their tiny eggs and chicks are well camouflaged and difficult to spot. Give beach-nesting birds at least 300 feet of space to avoid causing them to fly off.

— Stay out of posted areas. Whether on the water or on land, be on the lookout for posted shorebird or sea turtle nesting sites and watch for signs designating Critical Wildlife Areas on the beach or coastal islands. These areas are closed to public access to protect high concentrations of wading birds and shorebirds while they nest and raise their chicks.

— Before heading home each day, properly dispose of all trash, fill in human-made holes in the sand, and remove all toys and beach furniture from the sand. Obstacles on the beach can entrap sea turtles or prevent them from nesting. Trash and other obstacles can also prevent sea turtle hatchlings from reaching the water when they emerge, and can entangle adult turtles, birds and other wildlife.

— Turn off lights or close curtains after dark in dwellings near the shore to ensure that nesting turtles are not disturbed or disoriented as they come ashore, and that hatchlings do not become disoriented when they emerge from their nests. Any lighting can misdirect and disturb nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings, leading them away from the ocean and toward potential danger.

— Pet owners can also help by keeping pets at home or on a short leash and far away from wildlife when taking them to pet-friendly beaches. Even friendly dogs can be seen as predators to shorebirds, which can cause them to flush and leave their eggs and chicks.

For more information about nesting sea turtles and how you can help, visit MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle or see the FWC’s “Be a Beach Hero” brochure.