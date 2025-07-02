Anna Eskamani raises nearly $100K in 2 weeks for Orlando Mayor bid

As the lone candidate so far in the race to replace Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani has raised nearly $100,000

The average donation was $23, a sign of Eskamani’s grassroots momentum, her campaign said in a statement.

“Our campaign isn’t fueled by corporate PACs or wealthy insiders — it’s powered by everyday people who want bold, accountable leadership at City Hall,” said Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat. “To raise nearly six figures in just two weeks — right after the Legislative Session — sends a clear message: Orlando is ready for the future.”

July 10 is the campaign finance deadline for the second quarter, which covers April 1 to June 30. Eskamani said her nearly $100,000 was raised during a nearly two-week period from June 17 to June 30 “due to state law prohibiting fundraising during the legislative session.”

Her campaign said she already brought in more than $400,000 before the Legislative Session started.

So far, her campaign has knocked on 5,000 doors and is giving out signs with her slogan, “Madam Mayor.”

She plans to hold more community forums, canvassing efforts and events during the Summer, she said.

Eskamani publicly launched her campaign in front of a crowd of about 650 people in downtown Orlando’s Beacham Theatre in late February. Her priorities include expanding the SunRail train service to weekends and nights, expanding affordable housing, helping small businesses and changing how Orange County hotel’s tax is spent. The latter is an issue that failed to clear the Legislature in the final budget talks.

“Across the City Beautiful, we’re having real conversations about the future of our city — and people are fired up,” Eskamani said in her Wednesday statement.

Dyer is Orlando’s longest-serving Mayor but confirmed in January he is not seeking an eighth term.

“I wanted you to hear from me that I was asked during a media interview today if I plan to run for another term as Mayor,” Dyer wrote in a letter to his staff. “While this is the most rewarding job, my answer was — as I said when I was campaigning for this current term — that I do not plan to run again.”