July 3, 2025
Lewis, Longman & Walker adds Julia Lomonico in St. Pete office

Ryan NicolJuly 3, 2025

LinkedIn Headshot - Winn LinkedIn
Lomonico will serve as Of Counsel following an extensive history working in the public sphere.

South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) alumna Julia Lomonico is joining Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A. as Of Counsel in the law firm’s St. Petersburg office.

Lomonico has substantial experience in environmental and administrative law, particularly in water policy, permitting and litigation.

At the SFWMD, Lomonico worked as interim General Counsel and as Special Counsel to the General Counsel. There, she focused on administrative law with an emphasis on environmental resource and water use permitting, according to a release announcing Lomonico’s addition to the firm. She also advised on state and federal water quality standards.

Lomonico worked up to those positions after serving as Managing Attorney for the SFWMD. At that time, she was in charge of a team dealing with issues such as permitting, restoration, federal compliance, procurement and tribal relations.

“She also advised the District’s participation in the Technical Oversight Committee, a critical body created under a 1988 federal consent decree to safeguard water quality in the Everglades,” the release added.

Prior to joining the SFWMD, Lomonico was Assistant General Counsel in the Litigation Defense Section at the Department of Environmental Protection. She also spent time as an Economic Regulations lawyer with the Florida Public Service Commission.

Outside of her main work, Lomonico is a member of the Executive Council of the Florida Bar’s Environmental and Land Use Law Section and the Administrative Law Section.

“She is a Board Member of the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Florida Association of Environmental Professionals, and a Committee Co-Chair of the Hillsborough County Bar’s Environmental and Land Use Law Conference Committee,” the release detailed.

Lomonico earned her law degree from the Stetson University College of Law in 2012. She attended the University of South Florida for undergrad, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2009.

Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A. employs 35 lawyers across the state, with offices in Jacksonville, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach. The firm focuses on the areas of environmental, land use, real estate, litigation, and legislative and governmental affairs.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

