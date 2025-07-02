Disney World releases Epcot concert lineup for Food and Wine Festival’s Eat to the Beat

Disney World has released the list of musical artists performing at Epcot’s International Food and Wine Festival.

For locals and tourists alike, the Epcot festival is a big draw. Disney fans are known for dining around the world and then stopping to hear some nostalgic songs during the concert series that’s included in regular ticket admission. Disney also sells dining packages geared for the event.

This year’s lineup includes Epcot regulars Boyz II Men and Hanson along with several new acts, including KT Tunstall, Jordin Sparks and the legendary Beach Boys. The Beach Boys, sadly, recently lost lead singer and co-founder Brian Wilson, who died at age 82 last month.

Epcot’s Eat to the Beat concerts play at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. on select nights at the America Gardens Theatre.

The full lineup is:

— Aug. 29-30: Joey Fatone & Friends

— Aug. 31-Sept. 1: MercyMe.

— Sept. 5-6: KT Tunstall.

— Sept. 7-8: TobyMac.

— Sept. 12-14: Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.

— Sept. 15: Bacilos.

— Sept. 19-20: Sheila E.

— Sept. 21-22: Ben Rector.

— Sept. 26-27: Tiffany.

— Sept. 28-29: Jesse & Joy.

— Oct. 3-4: Baha Men.

— Oct. 5-6: TBA.

— Oct. 10-11: The Wanted 2.0.

— Oct. 12-13: The Fray.

— Oct. 17-20: Hanson.

— Oct. 24-25: Hoobastank.

— Oct. 26-27: Smash Mouth.

— Oct. 31-Nov. 1: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

— Nov. 2-3: Boyz II Men.

— Nov. 7-8: David Archuleta.

— Nov. 9-10: Jordin Sparks.

— Nov. 14-15: Bowling for Soup.

— Nov. 16-17: The Beach Boys.

Orlando is heading into a busy Summer season. Universal recently opened its Epic Universe theme park. Meanwhile, SeaWorld Orlando is hosting Lee Greenwood, who sang “God Bless the U.S.A.,” rock bands Fuel and Lit, plus several tribute bands during its Bands, Brew and BBQ festival in July and August.

Legoland Florida recently opened a new SeaLife Florida Aquarium inside its theme park gate. Orlando’s water parks are also offering nighttime special ticketed events for visitors who want a break from the hot sun.