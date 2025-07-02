Rene Flowers selected as President-elect for Florida Association of Counties

Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers has been selected as the President-elect for the Florida Association of Counties (FAC).

The statewide association represents the interests of Florida counties, advocating for resources and policies by emphasizing the importance of home rule, a term that refers to local governments’ ability to pass their own ordinances without interference from state or federal government.

“It is an honor to represent Pinellas County on a statewide association dedicated to giving every county, no matter the size, a voice on both a state and national level,” Flowers said.

“I’m truly honored to be chosen by such a talented group of local leaders and to have their trust in leading the association. It’s a responsibility I take seriously, and I’m committed to doing my best to serve our communities and the people who count on us.”

Flowers has served on the association’s executive committee for two years, most recently as 1st Vice President. She also serves on several policy committees, including on the Community & Urban Affairs and Health, Safety & Justice committee.

Flowers previously earned her Advanced County Commissioner II designation, the highest level of Commissioner education the association offers.

“We are proud to support Commissioner Flowers in her leadership role with the Florida Association of Counties,” said Pinellas County Commission Chair Brian Scott. “She will be a strong advocate for Pinellas and all Florida counties.”

As President-elect, Flowers will help oversee the association’s policy and advocacy efforts. She’ll also chair the finance and audit committee, a committee she has served on since 2021.

“It has been a true privilege to work alongside Commissioner Flowers over the past few years,” said Ginger Delegal, FAC Executive Director. “Her insight, thoughtful leadership, and ability to navigate complex issues consistently elevate the committee’s conversations. Florida’s counties are fortunate to have her voice and expertise at the table.”

The Association is governed by a Board of Directors composed of one County Commissioner from each Florida Senate district, five executive officers, six County Commissioners appointed at large with no more than three of the six from counties with population of 75,000 or more, and the past Presidents of the FAC.