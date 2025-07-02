Americans for Prosperity will use vote on ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ when it grades House members this Congress

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is pressuring Representatives to vote in favor of a tax package dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The center-right group issued a “key vote alert” urging House members to concur with the Senate-passed version of the legislation.

“We are so close to delivering a generational win to Americans by making pro-growth tax policy permanent. When we pass this bill, job creators and families will have the certainty they need to invest in their businesses and futures, reigniting the American Dream,” said AFP Chief Government Affairs Officer Brent Gardner.

“We are encouraged by the thoughtful and productive discussions that have brought this legislation back to the House and urge members to pass it expeditiously to ensure that Americans start reaping the benefits of this transformative legislation as soon as possible.”

The group last week similarly issued an alert urging Senators to support the bill. Ultimately, all Democrats and three Senate Republicans voted against the measure, but only after a series of changes regarding tax plans.

President Donald Trump has also pushed members of the House to pass the bill. But conservative groups like the House Freedom Caucus have criticized changes made to the bill since a version first passed in the lower chamber.

But AFP identifying the legislation as “key” means the vote taken by Representatives will be included in the organization’s legislative scorecard grading the performance of members of Congress. That could have implications in campaign support offered in the 2026 Midterm Elections.

“Since January, AFP activists have made hundreds of thousands of phone calls, sent innumerable postcards, and knocked hundreds of thousands of doors to build support for the bill and emphasize the urgency of ensuring that Americans aren’t hit with the largest tax hike in history,” Gardner said.

“It’s time to get this bill to the Oval Office for President Trump’s signature. We’re at the goal line, it’s time to punch it in. Let’s fulfill all those campaign promises and secure this victory for hardworking American taxpayers.”