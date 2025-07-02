Last Call for 7.2.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General James Uthmeier says Key West officials risk removal from office if they don’t reverse course regarding the city’s immigration enforcement policy.

Uthmeier sent a letter to Key West City Commissioners threatening civil and criminal penalties if the municipality doesn’t restore its law enforcement agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arguing officials are violating Florida’s ban on “sanctuary cities.”

“The City of Key West violated state law when they voted to void the Key West Police Department’s 287(g) agreement with ICE,” Uthmeier posted on X. “We will not allow this unlawful sanctuary policy in Florida. They have a choice: stop impeding law enforcement from enforcing immigration law or face the consequences.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a ban on sanctuary cities in 2019 that allowed police to enter into agreements with ICE. Earlier this year, he signed a new measure requiring such cooperation with federal agents.

Key West officials on Monday canceled an agreement for local law enforcement to assist federal officers in enforcing immigration laws and apprehending undocumented individuals in the country illegally, as reported by WLRN Public Media. Elected city officials at the meeting said they had no interest in advancing President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

“People who are seeking political asylum are important members of our community,” said Commissioner Samuel Kaufman. “We have thousands of them here, by the way. And they deserve the respect that anybody else does.”

At the meeting, City Attorney Kendall Harden stated that the city’s agreement was actually void because it had been implemented by city staff without a formal vote of approval from the Commissioners.

Uthmeier, though, noted that a state law requires every local law enforcement agency in Florida to enter a cooperative agreement with ICE.

—”Donald Trump said trade deals would come easy. Japan is proving him wrong.” via Gavin Bade and Brian Schwartz of The Wall Street Journal

—“What Trump’s massive bill would actually do, explained” via Andrew Prokop of Vox

—”How Trump’s media war brought Paramount to its knees” via Sarah Ellison and Jeremy Barr of The Washington Post

—“ICE kidnappings are terrifying. Trump’s bill will supercharge them” via Tim Dickinson of Rolling Stone

—”With Trump’s policy bill teetering, Johnson is in a familiar pickle” via Annie Karni of The New York Times

—“Ron DeSantis’ net worth tops $2 million” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel

—”Florida says it fixed the flooding issue at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’” via Syra Ortiz Blanes, Ana Ceballos and Alex Harris of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times

—“DeSantis vetoes political restrictions on state workers and appointees” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—“DeSantis surges to best level in weeks in 2028 Republican presidential survey” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”G-strings attached: Strip club offers Carolina Amesty $250K for her legal defense — with a catch” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

“If she’s looking to flip the narrative, we’ve got the lights, the stage, and the six-figure check ready.”

— Deja Vu Showgirls general manager Ann K, offering former Rep. Carolina Amesty $250,000 for her legal defense fund for a one-night special appearance at the Tampa strip club.

U.S. plays for spot in Gold Cup final

The U.S. Men’s National team faces Guatemala in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup tonight (7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

After four straight losses under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT has reeled off four straight wins in the tournament, including victories over Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, Haiti, and Costa Rica, the latter in a penalty shootout.

Now, the U.S. can advance to the finals of the biggest international tournament of the summer in North America against the 106th-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings. Tonight’s game marks the 28th all-time meeting between the two teams. The United States has won 16 times with six draws. The Americans have scored 47 goals while conceding only 19 in meetings. Guatemala has only won one of the last 23 meetings between the two countries.

Should the United States win tonight, they will face the winner of the other semi-final. Mexico or Honduras. Mexico is ranked 17th in the world, one spot below the United States, while Honduras is ranked #75.

Playing without a handful of top stars, the USMNT has turned to some inexperienced players during the tournament. Malik Tillman has scored three goals in the tournament, tied for the second most of any player. Patrick Agyemang has scored a pair, and midfielder Diego Luna has two assists in four matches. They are three of the players trying to impress Pochettino and earn a spot on the World Cup roster for next year.

