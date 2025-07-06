July 6, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tropical Storm Chantal brings heavy rains as it moves across northeastern South Carolina
Tropical Storm Chantal hitting the Carolines. Image via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Associated PressJuly 6, 20251min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.29.25

FederalHeadlines

Donald Trump says he didn’t know he used antisemitic language

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Judge briefly blocks immigrants’ deportation to South Sudan, but legal path eventually cleared

TSCHANTAL
2 to 4 inches fr rain are forecast to shower down on the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm Chantal is forecast to bring heavy rains as it moves inland across northeastern South Carolina on Sunday.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the two Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The storm was about 70 miles (112 kilometers) east of Charleston, South Carolina, early Sunday, and 85 miles (136 kilometers) southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph (80 kph), and it was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).

Rain bands from Chantal were moving onshore, the hurricane center said, with flash floods an increasing concern.

Heavy rain was forecast for parts of North Carolina through Monday, with total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) and local amounts up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) that could lead to flash flooding.

South Carolina’s Emergency Management division had warned residents earlier of the possibility of isolated tornadoes along the coast and of minor coastal flooding.

It also warned drivers not to venture on water-covered roads or around road-closure signs where flooding occurred.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWinner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.29.25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories