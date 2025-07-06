U.S. hospital ship Comfort delivers medical assistance to Panama during 5 day stay

The medical vessel U.S. Naval Ship Comfort concluded a five-day visit to Panama last week that saw several good will activities in the Central American nation.

The visit to Panama was part of a broader program called Continuing Promise 2025 which aims to provide humanitarian assistance and cultural exchange. The Comfort’s crew provided support to the Panamanian Ministry of Health and lived up to its classification as a hospital ship.

The services provided included general medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, dermatology, dentistry, radiology, pharmacy, veterinary care. The ship visited two ports in Colon and Veracruz.

The Comfort was in Panama between June 26 and 30, according a news release from the U.S. Embasy in Panama.

“Continuing Promise 2025 facilitated care for 2,845 patients. U.S.N.S. Comfort medical personnel supported by (the Panamanian Ministry of Health) performed seven surgeries aboard the hospital ship, conducted seven CT (Computed Tomography) scans, along with 124 electrocardiograms, 487 tooth extractions, and 339 laboratory tests. The mission also dispensed 3,577 medications and distributed approximately 29 physical therapy devices,” the news release said.

Veterinarians aboard Comfort also provided veterinarian services for animal friends in Panama. Along with Panamanian veterinarians, there were 375 animals that were spayed or neutered during the ship’s visit.

There was also an exchange of medical education during the Comfort’s call.

“The mission carried out 23 technical knowledge exchange sessions with Ministry of Health staff, involving 466 participants. Technicians aboard the U.S.N.S. Comfort repaired medical equipment worth $245,000 at Santo Tomás Hospital and Veracruz Health Center. U.S. (Non-Governmental Organizations) also donated $198,000 in medical supplies,” the news release said.

In addition to medical procedures and education, the Comfort’s engineering crew pitched in to repair kitchens at the U.S. of America School in Casco Antiguo while the U.S. Navy Band “Uncharted Waters” traveling on the Comfort struck up musical performances in three concerts during the stay.

The Comfort was in Panama after a visit in Grenada providing medical services there.

The Continuing Promise humanitarian program was launched by the U.S. Southern Command in 2007 and has since helped more than 605,000 people.