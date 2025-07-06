FloridaCommerce offers $1.52M for local development and technical projects

Urban planning in communities across Florida can be tricky, and any financial support for those plans would almost certainly be welcomed.

FloridaCommerce, the state’s business development bureau, is now offering financial assistance to some of those communities. The Community Planning and Technical Assistance grant program is now offering $1.52 million in funding for local municipalities. FloridaCommerce announced the availability of the money on July 2.

The money is being offered to eligible organizations and local governments. The grants can go to help local municipalities and groups that are addressing planning initiatives. Those initiatives can involve economic development, resiliency strategies and other local planning priorities.

“Additionally, the program promotes innovative planning solutions to protect Florida’s natural resources. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 1, 2025,” a FloridaCommerce news release said.

Local governments or organizations can apply for the funding by contacting James Stansbury, Bureau Chief at FloridaCommerce’s Bureau of Community Planning and Growth,107 East Madison Street, MSC 160 in Tallahassee. The Phone number is (850)-717-8512 or email Stansbury at [email protected].

The planning element of the program offers the bureau’s planning analysts, who are available by telephone or will travel to a local government to assist with planning endeavors. In addition, the Bureau’s planning analysts can direct a local government to the appropriate resource if an issue is beyond FloridaCommerce’s expertise or requires coordination with partner agencies, the bureau’s website said.

The technical assistance grants started to be offered in 2011, and “The purpose of the grants is to assist counties, municipalities and regions in developing economic development strategies, meeting the requirements of the Community Planning Act, addressing critical local planning issues and promoting innovative planning solutions to challenges identified by local government applicants.”

During the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the program provided approximately $1.52 million to community planning projects, with 20 out of 25 projects awarded to rural communities. A total of $7.5 million has been provided to local Florida communities since 2019.