Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.7.25

Good Monday morning.

Rep. Toby Overdorf is throwing his hat in the ring for Senate District 31, aiming to succeed Sen. Gayle Harrell, who is term-limited in 2028.

The Palm City Republican is announcing his candidacy Monday, emphasizing his roots in the Treasure Coast and track record in the House, where he’s represented parts of Martin and St. Lucie counties since 2018.

“Senator Harrell has been a steady voice for our community, our environment and our way of life,” said Overdorf, who is currently the only declared candidate for the seat. “I’m grateful for her leadership and look forward to building on the foundation she’s established for the Treasure Coast.”

Overdorf, an environmental consultant and longtime business owner, has led efforts in the House to combat human trafficking, streamline government bureaucracy and advance environmental initiatives. He’s also prioritized water quality, workforce education and property insurance reform.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a regulatory reform package championed by Overdorf that targeted outdated statutes and red tape.

“I’ve seen firsthand how conservative, commonsense leadership makes a difference for families and small businesses,” Overdorf said. “In the Senate, I’ll continue fighting for the Treasure Coast — putting Florida First, America First, and always standing up for our values.”

The move to SD 31 marks a logical next step for Overdorf, whose House tenure ends in 2026 due to term limits. Republican Anthony Louis Bonna is currently the only candidate filed for the open race in HD 85, which covers much of the same territory as the Senate seat.

___

South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) alumna Julia Lomonico is joining Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A. as Of Counsel in the law firm’s St. Petersburg office.

Lomonico has substantial experience in environmental and administrative law, particularly in water policy, permitting and litigation.

At the SFWMD, Lomonico worked as interim General Counsel and as Special Counsel to the General Counsel. There, she focused on administrative law with an emphasis on environmental resource and water use permitting, according to a release announcing Lomonico’s addition to the firm. She also advised on state and federal water quality standards.

Lomonico worked up to those positions after serving as Managing Attorney for the SFWMD. At that time, she was in charge of a team dealing with issues such as permitting, restoration, federal compliance, procurement and tribal relations.

Before joining the SFWMD, Lomonico was Assistant General Counsel in the Litigation Defense Section at the Department of Environmental Protection. She also spent time as an Economic Regulations lawyer with the Florida Public Service Commission.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@TheBushCenter: “On this day of prayer, Laura and I are holding up our fellow Texans who are hurting. We are heartbroken by the loss of life and the agony so many are feeling. Those who have lost their precious children are facing a grief no parents should ever know. We are grateful to the first responders and volunteers who are working to find the missing and comfort the grieving at Camp Mystic and along the Guadalupe. We know our words cannot help, but we believe the prayers of so many Americans will.” — President George W. Bush

—@GovRonDeSantis: Florida will support Texas following the catastrophic flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding areas. At my direction, @FLSERT is deploying three swiftwater rescue teams through an EMAC to assist with response and recovery. We’re standing by to lend more help as requested.

Tweet, tweet:

—@ElonMusk: By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.

—@DivesTech: (Elon) Musk diving deeper into politics and now trying to take on the Beltway establishment is exactly the opposite direction that most Tesla investors want him to take during this crucial period for Tesla. We get why Musk doing this … just causing exhaustion from many investors.

—@LauraLoomer: Alligator lives matter. The good news is, alligators are guaranteed at least 65 million meals if we get started now.

—@Jason_Garcia: Eighty cents of every dollar of tax savings in the tax cut package that Ron DeSantis just signed goes to businesses. Business get ~$1.6 billion out of ~$2 billion total.

—@NYPDPC: ZERO shootings or murders in New York City on July 4th. The last time in recorded history that happened was … never …

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 4; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 18; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 18; Florida Freedom Forum — 26; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 30; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 36; The 13th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 36; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 39; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 57; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 59; the Emmys — 69; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 72; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 73; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 81; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 91; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 112; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 137; ‘Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 142; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 144; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 149; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 149; ‘Knives Out 3’ premieres — 158; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 163; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 165; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 171; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 214; F1 Miami begins — 298; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 319; 2026 FIFA World Cup™ begins — 339; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 529; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 529; Tampa Mayoral Election — 603; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 816; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 893; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1103; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1219; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1619; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2350.

— TOP STORY —

“Heat, storms, mosquitoes the big threats at Alligator Alcatraz, experts say” via Lori Rozsa and Rachel Hatzipanagos of The Washington Post — The hastily built “Alligator Alcatraz” detention camp is already raising serious alarms. The facility, which flooded during a recent tour, may not meet hurricane building codes and, despite state officials’ claims, lacks official federal approval or funding. Experts warn the real dangers for the 3,000 detainees and staff are not alligators but rather the significant risk of mosquito-borne diseases like encephalitis, along with the brutal heat and humidity of the Everglades. The camp was erected in just eight days on a protected environmental restoration site, drawing lawsuits from environmentalists and condemnation from immigration advocates.

The site’s remote location within the Big Cypress National Preserve makes it nearly inaccessible to lawyers, family and oversight groups, compounding human rights concerns. Officials say the structures are rated for 110 mph winds, a standard considered inadequate for a high-velocity hurricane zone since 1992. The state claims that FEMA will reimburse the $450 million cost; however, a Department of Homeland Security court filing states that DHS has neither funded nor authorized the facility, indicating that Florida is acting alone under its own emergency authority.

This camp appears to be the first in a series of similar facilities planned across Florida. The state’s broader strategy aims to house and deport undocumented immigrants, including women and children, raising further questions about the long-term human and environmental consequences of this aggressive approach. The disconnect between state claims and federal statements suggests a chaotic and potentially dangerous situation is unfolding, with detainees caught in the middle of a political gambit in an environmentally fragile location.

—”An immigrant detention camp in the Everglades, financed with hurricane-response funds” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

—STATEWIDE—

“The U.S. military is sending 200 Marines to Florida to support ICE operations” via Churchill Ndonwie of the Miami Herald — The U.S. Northern Command announced that 200 U.S. Marines are being deployed to Florida to support President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. The troops will not engage in law enforcement but will provide administrative and logistical support to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This mobilization coincides with the opening of “Alligator Alcatraz,” Florida’s new, controversial detention center in the Everglades, although it remains unconfirmed whether the Marines will be stationed there. This deployment is the “first wave” of support for ICE, with the Defense Secretary having approved up to 700 troops. The move is part of a broader federal strategy to utilize military resources to advance the administration’s immigration agenda.

“Firm connected to big Ron DeSantis donor is set to reap millions from construction of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’” via Bob Norman and Michelle DeMarco of The Florida Trident — A newly formed company, IRG Global Emergency Management, is a key contractor building the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigrant detention camp. IRG is an offshoot of Access Restoration Services (ARS), a major campaign donor to DeSantis. Since 2023, ARS and its new branch have secured over $200 million in state contracts, many of which were issued without competitive bidding under the Governor’s emergency powers. This arrangement, facilitated after ARS made significant political contributions and hired a powerful lobbying firm with close ties to the Governor, is being called “pay-for-play” cronyism by critics. Taxpayers are funding the controversial, multi-million-dollar project, which benefits a politically connected firm while facing legal and environmental challenges.

“Lawmakers were stopped from entering Alligator Alcatraz. That may violate Florida law” via Ana Ceballos and Antonio Delgado of the Miami Herald — A group of Florida lawmakers were barred from entering Alligator Alcatraz, the state-run detention facility for migrants in the Florida Everglades, Thursday afternoon. Citing “safety concerns,” a representative with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the state agency overseeing the detention facility’s operation, was at first hesitant to allow lawmakers into the facility. Ultimately, lawmakers were denied access after a back-and-forth that lasted more than an hour and told to return at a later time. “I find it hard to believe that they had safety concerns for us but no safety concerns for the President of the United States when he was here just two days ago,” Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith said as he was trying to gain access to the site. Denying access to lawmakers may run afoul of Florida law, which says members of the Legislature are allowed to “visit at their pleasure all state correctional institutions.”

“Lawmakers blast possibility children could be sent to Alligator Alcatraz” via Siena Duncan of the Miami Herald — Florida Democratic lawmakers lashed out Thursday at the possibility that immigrant children could be housed at Alligator Alcatraz, the newly opened state detention center in the middle of the Everglades. Sen. Guillermo Smith, who represents portions of Orange County, called the idea of detaining minors at the site “un-American” on social media. Rep. Angie Nixon said it proved that Trump and DeSantis, who spurred the site’s construction into motion, were “liars.” Smith and Nixon were among five Democratic state lawmakers who tried to visit the site Thursday afternoon but were turned away.

“Florida food trucks face backlash after catering controversy at Alligator Alcatraz” via Ana Goñi-Lessan and J. Kyle Foster of the USA Today Network – Florida — After being seen in a viral TikTok video entering the controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration center, several food trucks are facing public backlash and issuing apologies. Elote Lovers, a Mexican food truck company, expressed deep regret for the pain caused, clarifying that their presence was not an endorsement of the facility’s policies. Other vendors, including Kona Ice and Ms. Cheezius, explained that third-party agencies hired them for what they were told were disaster response or service member support events, unaware of the site’s politically sensitive nature. The incident highlights the community’s intense opposition to the Everglades detention center and the reputational risks it poses to local businesses.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Florida Supreme Court asked to step into Donald Trump’s legal battle over Pulitzers” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Pulitzer Prize Board members are asking the Florida Supreme Court to halt Trump’s defamation lawsuit against them until he leaves office. Trump sued the Board in 2022 after it refused to revoke prizes awarded for reporting on Russian election interference. After two lower courts allowed the lawsuit to proceed, the Board is now arguing that the Constitution requires state courts to stay such litigation involving a sitting President’s official conduct. An appeals court previously ruled the case could continue because Trump initiated it, but the Board contends this creates an unfair legal dynamic. The state’s highest court will now decide whether to intervene or uphold the lower court’s decision.

“DeSantis vetoes nursing-education bill” via the News Service of Florida — DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have increased state requirements for nursing-education programs. The House passed the bill (HB 1427) unanimously on May 2, while the Senate approved it in a 26-5 vote. The bill would have made several changes related to the Florida Board of Nursing’s approval and oversight of nursing-education programs. For example, the bill would have allowed the Board to consider “adverse actions” taken against nursing-education programs elsewhere in the U.S. when making decisions about program approvals. In a veto letter, DeSantis wrote that the bill “institutes bureaucratic overreach by allowing the Board of Nursing to impose a host of additional regulations on nursing programs and their directors.

“DeSantis deletes funding for veteran transit passes in Palm Beach County” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A pilot program that would have given Palm Beach County veterans free rides on the public Palm Tran system won’t be launching with state funds after all. DeSantis vetoed a nonrecurring $150,000 set aside for the “Patriot Passes” project as part of a $567 million reduction from the coming state budget. The money would have complemented a local match of the same amount. State lawmakers agreed this year to the earmark, which would pay for a new initiative to enhance mobility and independence for retired military service members. Like the long-standing Patriot Passport program in Miami-Dade, Patriot Pass users would enjoy free fixed-route and on-demand transportation. According to matching appropriation requests from Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman and Rep. Debra Tendrich, Palm Beach’s veteran population often faces unique barriers to transportation.

“Appeals court backs Florida’s teacher pronoun restriction law” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — A divided federal appeals court Wednesday backed a 2023 Florida law that requires teachers to use pronouns that align with their sex assigned at birth, rejecting arguments that the law violated First Amendment rights of a transgender teacher in Hillsborough County. A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, overturned a preliminary injunction that U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued last year to block enforcement of the law against high school teacher Katie Wood. The majority opinion said Wood “cannot show, with respect to the expression at issue here, that she was speaking as a private citizen rather than a government employee” when she interacted with students in her classroom. As a result, it concluded that the state restrictions did not violate her speech rights.

“‘This bill protects our precious waters’: How a Florida environmental group scored a win against big oil” via Anthony White of The Guardian — The memory of how the mere threat of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill devastated Apalachicola Bay’s economy was all too real. So, when a new permit for exploratory drilling was granted, it wasn’t a theoretical problem — we’ve lived it. This deep collective memory fueled a powerful grassroots coalition of residents, businesses and environmentalists to “Kill the Drill.” An initial permit denial wasn’t enough; we needed a permanent ban. The resulting legislation, now signed into law, protects our precious water resources and the vital seafood and tourism industries that depend on them. In a hurricane-prone state, permitting drilling in such an ecologically sensitive area was an unnecessary, man-made threat we could not afford.

“FloridaCommerce offers $1.52M for local development and technical projects” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — FloridaCommerce is offering $1.52 million in financial assistance through its Community Planning and Technical Assistance grant program to help local governments and organizations across the state. The grants are designed to support a range of planning initiatives, including economic development, resiliency strategies, and innovative solutions to protect Florida’s natural resources. Since 2019, the program has awarded $7.5 million to Florida communities, with a strong focus on aiding rural areas. The bureau also provides direct access to planning analysts for guidance and support. Eligible organizations have until Aug. 1, 2025, to apply for the funding, which aims to support municipalities in achieving their local planning objectives and addressing critical community challenges.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Elon Musk forms new political party after split with Trump over President’s signature tax cuts law” via The Associated Press — Musk has followed through on his threat to break with Trump, announcing the formation of the “America Party” on his social media platform, X. This move comes in direct response to the President’s recently signed tax cut and spending bill, which Musk called an “insane” and “disgusting abomination” that bankrupts the country. Once a key Trump ally, the billionaire is now positioning himself as a political force against the established two-party system, threatening to oust members of Congress who supported the bill. While new parties often struggle, Musk’s immense wealth could significantly impact the 2026 Midterm Elections, despite potential costs to his government-reliant businesses.

—“Six of the biggest challenges facing Musk’s new political party” via Maegan Vazquez of The Washington Post

“Trump tariff letters going to a dozen countries Monday” via Ben Berkowitz of Axios — Trump is abruptly re-escalating the trade war, announcing the U.S. will begin sending letters to countries setting new tariff rates, which he warned could be as high as 70%. The move introduces new risks into financial markets and disrupts the recent calm, leaving businesses craving certainty. However, this follows a familiar pattern of using aggressive threats to pressure trading partners into last-minute negotiations before a deadline, with several nations reportedly scrambling to make deals. Trump has threatened this letter-based approach before, viewing it as a simpler solution than complex talks. The ultimate severity of the new rates remains uncertain as the administration’s previous tariff pause expires with few deals completed.

“ICE increasingly targets undocumented migrants with no criminal record” via Emmanuel Martinez, Marianne LeVine and Álvaro Valiño of The Washington Post — Despite official claims of targeting the “worst of the worst,” a new analysis of ICE data reveals the Trump administration is increasingly arresting unauthorized immigrants with no criminal record. While overall arrests have more than doubled compared to last year, the proportion of those with criminal convictions is dropping, with more than half of those deported since Jan. 20 having a clean record. The data, obtained through a lawsuit, shows a significant increase in enforcement, particularly in states like Virginia, Texas and Florida. While currently below the White House goals, arrests are accelerating, and a massive new infusion of congressional funding for DHS could dramatically increase the scale of these deportation operations.

“U.S., Colombia withdraw ambassadors amid accusations of coup plotting” via Salome Beyer Velez and Jim Glade for the Miami Herald — The United States and Colombia have recalled their respective ambassadors amid escalating tensions over an alleged plot to oust President Gustavo Petro. Leaked recordings purportedly show Petro’s former foreign minister seeking U.S. pressure to remove his old boss, implicating two Florida Congressmen. In response, Colombian lawmakers called for an ethics investigation into the U.S. officials, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio deemed “baseless.” While concrete evidence of a coup plot remains elusive, the mutual recall marks a severe diplomatic escalation. This latest crisis, fueled by broader disagreements over foreign policy and drug trafficking, threatens the historically strong strategic partnership between the two nations, causing deep concern for diplomats and analysts.

“Trump’s effort to deport pro-Palestinian activists goes to trial” via Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — At least five times in recent weeks, federal judges have forcefully rejected Trump’s efforts to deport pro-Palestinian student activists, issuing one stinging ruling after another to declare the efforts unconstitutional — with one judge comparing the deportation drive to the Red Scare. The five foreign-born academics, Mahmoud Khalil, Mohsen Mahdawi, Yunseo Chung, Rumeysa Ozturk and Badar Khan Suri, were all targeted by the Trump administration after Secretary of State Rubio declared their presence in the United States detrimental to U.S. foreign policy goals. But in every case, judges found the determination to be a flagrant attack on free speech; all were protected or freed from immigration detention by the courts.

“Did the President drop an f-bomb? Yes, and Democrats are doing it too” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A coarsening of political language is evident as prominent figures, including Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, now publicly use profanity. This reflects a broader trend, notably one that has been practiced by Trump, whose frequent use of coarse language in speeches is unprecedented for a President. Analysts suggest Democrats are strategically adopting a blunter, more emotional communication style to express frustration, mobilize their base, and adapt to the current political climate. This shift is seen as a way to gain attention and convey an urgency that resonates with voters who feel their leaders should be more aggressive, marking a significant departure from the traditionally more restrained decorum of American politics.

“Florida lawmakers cheer end of U.S. Mexico agreement on tomato imports – but will it raise prices?” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s announcement that it will withdraw from an agreement with Mexico controlling tomato imports is being applauded by Florida lawmakers, who say it will allow Florida and other U.S. farmers to catch up to what the agency has labeled “unfairly produced Mexican imports.” However, the proposal is fiercely opposed by lawmakers in Arizona and Texas, who argue that the tariff being placed on Mexican tomatoes will harm their own economies and provide consumers with fewer choices and higher prices. There’s no question that, right now, the winners in this situation are Florida tomato growers, who have for years been calling upon the Commerce Department to terminate the 2019 Tomato Suspension Agreement (TSA). They contend that growers in Mexico have been selling their products at prices below those in the U.S. market — a practice known as “dumping.”

— ELECTIONS —

“Wilton Simpson still considering a run for Governor in 2026” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — Shortly before Trump arrived to open the now-famed “Alligator Alcatraz” federal detention center in Southwest Florida alongside Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier, Simpson hinted at a possibly challenge to U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds in the 2026 Republican gubernatorial Primary. In speaking to The Floridian reporter Liv Caputo, Simpson stated that he was focused on fulfilling his commitment as Agriculture Commissioner, but left his option to run for Governor open. Simpson said, “We’ll see about that next year,” as if he would run for Governor in 2026.

“Carlos David Gamez files to challenge Jennifer Canady in HD 50” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Lakeland Democrat will once again challenge Republican Rep. Canady for her seat in the House. Gamez has filed to run in House District 50. He also ran against the incumbent, who is in line to be the first woman to serve as House Speaker in Florida, in the 2024 Election cycle. But Gamez withdrew from that race early. The Democrat held an event on X’s Spaces to announce his intentions in June, and his paperwork appeared in the state system on July 1. “I’m excited to get started on making Florida brighter for everyone, rather than just the powerful,” Gamez said.

Save the date:

and

“Will a nasty 2018 State Attorney Primary bring professional consequences for lawyers seeking Florida office?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Could fallout from a contentious 2018 State Attorney race in Southwest Florida change the rules for lawyers seeking office in 2026? The Florida Bar brought an action against Chris Crowley over his campaign conduct after he lost a contentious 2018 Republican Primary for State Attorney in Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit. Throughout the race, Crowley rigorously criticized opponent Amira Fox’s record as Chief Assistant State Attorney under former State Attorney Steve Russell, while his political supporters attacked her Palestinian heritage. Crowley, a former Republican State Committee member for Lee County, maintained for years that he had never lied about Fox and that his rhetoric, however heated, should be protected as political speech.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“The advertisers spending big in West Palm Beach just to reach Trump” via Maggie Severns and Anthony DeBarros of The Wall Street Journal — Believing Trump’s support is crucial, interest groups are using a novel “audience of one” advertising strategy, targeting him directly through the West Palm Beach television market. Since the inauguration, groups from the pharmaceutical industry to automakers have spent roughly $2 million on ads in the area, often praising Trump before presenting their policy asks. This tactic, an evolution from advertising on his favored cable news networks, aims to influence the President while he is at his Mar-a-Lago property. The ad buys have made West Palm Beach a top market for national issue spending, with some campaigns even following Trump to his New Jersey golf club as his travel habits change.

“No veto on controversial election change. Miami Mayor already signed it into law” via Tess Riski and CD Goette-Luciak of the Miami Herald — Immediately after the Miami City Commission approved it, Mayor Francis Suarez signed a controversial measure postponing the November election to 2026. While proponents argue moving to even-year elections will boost voter turnout, the change also extends the terms of current officials, including the term-limited Mayor, by a full year. The move has sparked backlash, with one Commissioner alleging the Mayor orchestrated the plan. It has also drawn strong condemnation from state officials, with Florida’s Attorney General demanding the decision be left to voters and threatening legal action to prevent what he called a violation of the law, reminding the city of its duty to its citizens who fled regimes that delay elections.

“Miami-Dade says Florida budget derails funding for commuter train on Brightline tracks” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A planned commuter train between Miami and Fort Lauderdale saw its funding plan derailed Monday by Florida’s new state budget, which defunds a key source of transit dollars for the $927 million project, according to county officials. If funded, the Northeast Corridor project — also known as the Coastal Link — would bring a version of Tri-Rail commuter trains to the heart of the Miami area’s urban corridor, east of Interstate 95. Miami-Dade has been planning stations in Wynwood, Little Haiti, North Miami and other neighborhoods along the route, which would eventually stretch north to Palm Beach County.

“Coral Gables Commission rejects repeal of city election shift, censures sponsoring member” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After a contentious discussion, the Coral Gables Commission rejected member Melissa Castro’s proposal to repeal a recent decision to permanently move back the city’s General Election from April to November without an OK from voters. Mayor Vice Lago, Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson and Commissioner Richard Lara then voted to censure Castro for not conferring with them before seeking a legal opinion from Attorney General Uthmeier, who has warned Miami against a similar move. Commissioner Javier Fernandez, who in May voted against rescheduling the city’s elections — a change that shortened his and Castro’s terms by five months — was absent. Lago, Anderson and Lara declined to take up Castro’s measure.

“Are the school speed zone cameras in Miami-Dade still issuing tickets in Summer?” via Cordell Jones of Florida’s Voice — Drivers should follow school zone signs during the Summer from June 20 to July 25. Sixty-three schools in the county will be open during the Summer. Drivers who are caught going 10 mph or more over the speed limit will receive a $100 ticket if they get caught by a speed zone camera. The hours during which school speed zones are active vary by grade. Elementary and K-8 schools are in session from 8:30 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Middle schools operate from 9:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. High schools are in session from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Speed zones are active 30 minutes before classes begin and 30 minutes after classes are finished for the day.

“Parkland victims memorial makes progress” via Lauren Brensell of the Orlando Sentinel — The memorial to honor those who died in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has broken ground and much of the first phase of landscaping is complete. However, the foundation is awaiting additional donations before construction can proceed. Members of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation said they expect this to be a multimillion-dollar project, but costs have yet to be finalized. The proceeds will cover the price of construction and future maintenance. “Every bit of money is going to help build this amazing memorial,” said Michael Moser, the Foundation Chair and the Coral Springs deputy fire chief. “We are certainly looking in any direction to be able to successfully raise the money that we need.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“UCF students went to Israel on a Birthright trip. They found themselves in a war zone.” via Kairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — Ninety seconds was all Elliott Green had to get to safety. When the University of Central Florida student packed his bags for Israel in May, he was excited to spend the Summer traveling alongside 40 other college students and working at an engineering internship in Tel Aviv as part of a free, educational trip. But then, on June 13, a blaring siren warned residents they had 90 seconds to seek shelter outside his dorm, where he then huddled with other residents. Soon, he’d be on a fearful two-week bus-cruise-ship-plane odyssey to make his way back to Florida, with his family frantically checking his location during his long trip home. “When we were down in the shelter I was checking my phone and scrolling Instagram, and then I saw that Israel had started strikes against Iran,” he said.

“Space Force command shifts on the Space Coast” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The job of Space Force officer in charge of overseeing each launch on the Space Coast has changed hands. Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen handed off some of her duties, including the roles of commander for Space Launch Delta 45 and director of the Eastern Range, to Space Force Col. Brian Chatman. The change of command ceremony took place on June 26, with Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, the head of Space Systems Command, overseeing the traditional passing of the guidon — a symbolic pennant — that ended Panzenhagen’s run as the leader of Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. She came to the Space Coast in June 2023 while also taking on the roles of executive officer for the Space Force’s Assured Access to Space program and director of launch and range operations for Space Systems Command out of Patrick SFB.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Ken Welch ‘surprised’ at ex-lawmaker’s mayoral candidacy poll” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg Mayor Welch has long considered former Rep. Ben Diamond a friend. A recent survey has, at best, strained their relationship. Diamond’s voter opinion poll was critical of Welch’s response to an unprecedented hurricane season and highlights how the 2026 Election could feature a White candidate running against the city’s first Black Mayor. Diamond confirmed that he was behind the survey. Welch responded to the potential challenge in an interview. “I was surprised,” he said. “I’ve supported Ben’s elections, and he has supported mine,” Welch continued. “But I’ll add that fewer things in politics surprise me these days. So, it’s just kind of par for the course.”

“Rene Flowers selected as president-elect for Florida Association of Counties” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Commissioner Flowers has been selected as the president-elect for the Florida Association of Counties. The statewide association represents the interests of Florida counties, advocating for resources and policies that emphasize the importance of local autonomy, also known as “home rule.” This term refers to a local government’s ability to pass its own ordinances without interference from the state or federal government. “It is an honor to represent Pinellas County on a statewide association dedicated to giving every county, no matter the size, a voice on both a state and national level,” Flowers said. “I’m truly honored to be chosen by such a talented group of local leaders and to have their trust in leading the association.”

“Reopening of St. Petersburg’s Barack Obama Library delayed again” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — The long-promised Summer reopening of St. Petersburg’s main library is delayed yet again, now pushed to the Fall. Originally closed in March 2021 for renovations, the project has been plagued by soaring costs, which have ballooned from an expected $13.4 million to over $17.1 million. The discovery of extensive asbestos was an early major setback, and now officials are primarily blaming electrical damage from last October’s Hurricane Milton for the latest delay. Despite past assurances, new contract amendments are required to cover storm-related repairs before final work can be completed. City officials, however, maintain that a September reopening is on schedule, despite documents indicating an anticipated Fall opening.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Another Sapelo Island? Fernandina gangway collapses during 4th of July fireworks” via Scott Butler of The Florida Times-Union — During a Fourth of July fireworks display at the Fernandina Beach Harbor Marina, a large gangway collapsed due to being overcrowded. The police department reported that several individuals sustained minor injuries but were all treated at the scene without needing hospitalization. One witness who fell into the waist-deep water reported hearing creaking sounds just moments before the structure gave way. The incident, while resulting in only minor harm, recalls a more tragic gangway collapse in Georgia last year that led to seven fatalities. Authorities quickly controlled the scene as the crowd dispersed, attributing the collapse to an excessive number of people on the gangway trying to get a better view of the fireworks.

“Property taxes expected to rise once again for Leon County” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Leon County property values have risen nearly 5% this year, leading to another increase in property taxes for residents. While this 5.4% hike is lower than last year’s 7.3%, it continues a multi-year trend of rising values that generate significant additional revenue for local governments, including the city, county, and school districts. The property appraiser notes that housing demand continues to outpace supply, indicating that values will likely continue to rise, albeit at a slower rate. This ongoing appreciation has created tension over the extra funds collected by local governments. However, Florida’s “Save Our Homes” provision ensures that properties with a homestead exemption will see their assessed value increase by no more than 3%.

“‘Go back to Haiti!’ Florida company pays $1.4 million to end lawsuit over racism” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — While a Florida garbage company denies “intentional wrongdoing,” they’re shelling out $1.4 million to settle a lawsuit that alleges management allowed Black and Haitian-American workers to be hit with racist slurs and imagery from co-workers. Waste Pro of Florida is based in Longwood. Still, the accusations in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit involve what did or didn’t happen at Waste Pro’s Jacksonville office, 2940 Strickland St. Specifically, the lawsuit in Jacksonville federal court concerns what did and didn’t happen to welder Fednol Pierre after he transferred there in October 2021. The $1.4 million will go to a group that includes Pierre and 25 co-workers named in the consent decree.

“Five-star CB Chauncey Kennon commits to Florida State over Florida, Miami” via Nick Wilson of USA Today Network — The top-ranked defensive back in the Sunshine State is staying home. Kennon, a five-star corner out of Booker, announced his commitment to Florida State on Sunday afternoon. Kennon is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the USA TODAY Florida Top 100 and is the No. 8 player overall in the state. He also has that ever-coveted and elusive fifth star on 247Sports. He named the Seminoles over a Top-6 that included Georgia, Florida, Oregon, LSU, and Miami. Kennon tallied 33 tackles for Booker last year with an impressive 16 pass breakups, one interception, and a forced fumble.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Powerful developer hears a rare response from Manatee County: No!” via Craig Pittman of Florida Phoenix — There’s a tradition that when someone sings Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” everyone has to stand. So please rise as I warble several heartfelt hallelujahs over what the Manatee County Commission did last week. The headline in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune tells only half the story: “Manatee County Commissioners deny development of hundreds of homes in Parrish.” Missing words from this summary include “in a flood-prone area.” Also missing: “Wetlands were going to be wiped out” and, most surprisingly, “The developer is one of the most politically powerful people in the state.” Oh, and “The Commissioners were unanimous in rejecting it.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Florida needs an LG, now more than ever” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida hasn’t had a Lieutenant Governor for four months. Tell the truth. Have you noticed? No, you haven’t, and that tells you all you need to know about a position that sounds much more important than it is. The job, often simply referred to as “L.G.,” is so irrelevant that few noticed when the last one resigned. With a modest salary, a small office, and a state trooper for a driver, the role pales in comparison to the Governor’s. Its only real function is to fill a vacancy in the Governor’s office, a rare event. Historically, it has been a political dead end, not a springboard to higher office.

Despite this, the timing of finding a new LG is intriguing. The rumored pick is State Sen. Jay Collins, a disabled veteran and former Green Beret with a compelling story and strong conservative credentials. While he currently holds more influence as one of 40 Senators, taking the job would make little sense unless he plans to run for Governor in 2026. This move appears to be a strategy to find a successor to carry on the Governor’s legacy, even though the LG position has never successfully launched anyone to higher office in modern Florida history.

But the real urgency isn’t about political ambition; it’s about who’s next in line right now. Without an LG, the Attorney General is next to succeed the Governor. That’s Uthmeier, a man who was appointed, not elected by voters, and who was held in civil contempt by a federal judge. He’s the one behind the vicious, environmentally reckless “Alligator Alcatraz” idea for a migrant detention center. The only thing worse than General Uthmeier would be Governor Uthmeier, and that simply can’t happen. For that reason alone, Florida needs a Lieutenant Governor now more than ever.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“A tour of depravity in the Everglades” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Unable to resist the political clickbait, leaders are celebrating the opening of “Alligator Alcatraz,” an armed camp whose main selling point is pure savagery. Its power lies not in its function but in the grotesque, marketed imagery of immigrants suffering in a brutal swamp. Unlike even the horrific internment camps of the past, this cruelty is being sold for profit on T-shirts. The actual conditions are just as lethal: inescapable heat and humidity in wire cages, proven to flood, and inaccessible to aid. This scar on the land is an insult to the Miccosukee Tribe, and it’s clear this is just the beginning, with threats now being made to target even naturalized U.S. citizens next.

“Alligator Alcatraz detention center is the making of an environmental crisis” via Victoria Machado for the Orlando Sentinel — The proposed “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center is the making of an environmental and human crisis. Beyond the glaring issues of environmental injustice and disrespect for indigenous ancestral lands, the claim that it will have “zero” impact holds zero weight. Any construction in the precarious Everglades ecosystem will inevitably cause damage, disrupting local habitats and vital water flow. Worse, placing 5,000 people in a makeshift facility during a predicted active hurricane season is a recipe for disaster. This creates enormous liability and risks a preventable human rights catastrophe reminiscent of Hurricane Katrina, with Florida’s taxpayers ultimately footing the bill. This project is a clear disrespect for human life, our cherished environment, and the incomes of hard-working Floridians.

“‘Big, beautiful,’ and very bad for Florida” via Pat Beall of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — You can’t buy Trump’s loyalty; you can only rent it, a lesson Musk is learning the hard way after their recent feud. But it’s not just Musk who will get burned by the budget-betrayed. Soon, millions in Florida will feel the impact of a budget that benefits billionaires while gutting essential services. There’s no money for supportive housing, the solar industry faces decimation, and nursing facilities are at risk. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are on the chopping block, and Medicaid, which covers nearly six in 10 Floridians in nursing homes, is being targeted, despite the real fraud lying with corporations, not patients. They know the damage this will cause; they’re just hoping you’ll get over it after the Midterms.

“The Big Beautiful Bill will make Florida’s children sicker and poorer” via Shetal Shah for the Tampa Bay Times — The most significant casualties of the reconciliation bill in Congress are children. This month, the Senate debated measures that drastically reduce federal spending on vital children’s programs, including Medicaid, SNAP, and child tax policies. Pediatricians like me oppose these budget cuts because they undermine our patients’ ability to grow up healthy. The $800 billion reduction in Medicaid funding is unprecedentedly alarming and will endanger children’s health coverage. Unlike Medicare, Medicaid is a state-federal partnership — the federal and state governments jointly share costs. Medicaid alone accounts for roughly a quarter of a state’s entire budget.

“Governor moves to erase the truth behind big tax cuts” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — DeSantis is advocating for a major property tax cut, framing the proposal as a path to “true private ownership” for homeowners. This move, however, would result in billions of dollars in revenue being cut from local governments, threatening funding for essential services such as police, fire departments, and public schools. Despite suggesting the state could cover the shortfall, the Governor vetoed a $1 million study that would have analyzed the tax cut’s precise economic impact on communities. This prevents an expert analysis of the consequences, which could include a massive sales tax hike to replace lost funds and a significant shift of power away from local city and county governments to the state capital.

“Sticker shock at the grocery store means more Floridians going hungry” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — This Fourth of July, sure, there were fireworks and parades. But many Americans just wanted to enjoy a plate of ribs, corn on the cob and watermelon with family and friends. Some might have trimmed guest lists — not for space, but to cut the grocery bill. Even as overall inflation has been tempered of late, food prices continue to eat huge chunks of our paychecks. When food costs soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was hope that the phenomenon would be temporary — something people would weather and then regard as an unfortunate blip, like the runs on toilet paper or our collective obsession with sourdough starters. But food remained expensive well after the start of COVID-19, and the price of groceries was a common source of voter frustration heading into the 2024 Election. We’re all still forking over more to fill our stomachs today. It’s not helping matters that food producers are unsure from month to month how tariffs will affect their products.

What Paul Renner is reading — “One of the worst industries in the world gets its comeuppance” via David French of The New York Times — The porn industry just got what it deserved. In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court upheld a Texas law requiring age verification for pornographic websites, a decision that splits along ideological lines but unites on a key principle. Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent was powerful, stating that all nine justices agree pornography can greatly harm children, and the state has a compelling interest in blocking their access. Amid a virtual pornography pandemic that gives children sex education in exploitation, this is critical. While the justices debated the proper legal test, the outcome was right. The law raises a necessary speed bump, providing breathing space for parents and teachers to instill a superior moral message: a person is to be loved, not objectified.

“Envisioning a brighter future by empowering tomorrow’s changemakers” via Ron Sachs for Florida Politics — In a successful community, businesses are civic partners, and there’s no finer example than Envision Credit Union’s two-decade sponsorship of the Best & Brightest awards. I conceived this program 20 years ago to honor high school seniors who excel not just academically but in selfless community service, inspiring a new generation of servant leaders. Envision’s unwavering support brought this vision to life, creating something truly special for Tallahassee. Now, as Envision merges with Addition Financial, some wondered if this legacy would continue. The answer is a resounding yes. Addition Financial shares these core values and is embracing the program, ensuring this path of service will continue to elevate our rising stars for the next 20 years.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Scientists transplant crossbred corals to help save Miami’s reefs from climate change” via The Associated Press — A team of scientists from the University of Miami, the Florida Aquarium and Tela Marine in Honduras is working together to transplant crossbred coral fragments onto a reef off Miami’s coastline that was devastated by coral bleaching two years ago. They’re looking for ways to help reefs survive the increased ocean temperatures caused by global warming and climate change. “It’s the end of a very long process,” Andrew Baker, professor of marine biology and ecology at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School and director of the Coral Reef Futures Lab, said Tuesday as divers planted the corals off Miami. The plan to introduce corals from the Caribbean has evolved over the past few years.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Belated best wishes to Amanda Thorpe of Gov. DeSantis’ office. Celebrating today are former Sen. Janet Cruz, former Reps. MaryLynn Magar and Stan McClain, Amy Bisceglia, my man Tim Stapleton, smart guy Brad Herold, and NFIB’s Tim Nungesser.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.