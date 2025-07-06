Executive at Gunster law firm named among ‘elite’ legal eagles in Florida

A top legal eagle at one of Florida’s oldest and largest law firms is being recognized as one of the elites in the state.

Gunster law firm’s Bill Perry, CEO and managing shareholder for the organization, has been named a “Legal Elite” among the Notable Managing Partners list by Florida Trend magazine. While any single acknowledgment of that level for lawyers is prestigious in the legal field, it’s the third year in a row that Perry has garnered the recognition by Florida Trend.

The magazine makes the selections for Legal Elite after a review process of the nominees who had their names submitted by lawyers across Florida. The publication stipulates they choose “difference-making” leadership. That includes lawyers who’ve served as mentors to up-and-coming lawyers and who have a stake in civic and professional organizations involved economic development throughout the state.

“Perry has guided Gunster through strategic expansion while preserving the firm’s client-centric and community-focused culture,” a Gunster news release said.

“In addition to his legal accomplishments, Perry is a past chair and vice chair of the Economic Council of Palm Beach County and remains involved with numerous philanthropic and civic initiatives throughout the region.”

Perry generally focuses legal work on real estate and business law while specializing in commercial and financial transactions.

“Perry works on a variety of infrastructure projects that help shape South Florida, including power plants, airports and large residential communities,” Florida Trend noted in its coverage.

Perry also is heavily involved in the United Way of Palm Beach County.

Gunster now has 320 lawyers and consultants working for the firm that also has 300 staff members employed at 13 different office locations in Florida. Those locations include offices in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Naples, Orlando, Palm Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa, Vero Beach, and its headquarters in West Palm Beach.

The firm is ranked among the 200 largest law firms in the country by National Law Journal and was founded in 1925.