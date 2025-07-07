‘Commonsense leadership’: Toby Overdorf launches campaign to succeed Gayle Harrell in SD 31

Rep. Toby Overdorf is throwing his hat in the ring for Senate District 31, aiming to succeed Sen. Gayle Harrell, who is term-limited in 2028.

The Palm City Republican is announcing his candidacy Monday, emphasizing his roots in the Treasure Coast and track record in the House, where he’s represented parts of Martin and St. Lucie counties since 2018. Overdorf told Florida Politics he submitted his paperwork to run on July 1.

“Senator Harrell has been a steady voice for our community, our environment, and our way of life,” Overdorf said. “I’m grateful for her leadership and look forward to building on the foundation she’s established for the Treasure Coast.”

An environmental consultant by trade, Overdorf during his time in the House has established a reputation as a staunch conservative, passing legislation on restricting access to pornography by minors and cracking down on potential sex trafficking at strip clubs.

He also co-chairs the House Select Committee on Property Taxes, which has started looking at potential means of tax relief that could appear on the 2026 ballot. His campaign also noted work on workforce education, water quality, property insurance and government accountability.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a regulatory reform package championed by Overdorf that targeted outdated statutes and red tape.

“I’ve seen firsthand how conservative, commonsense leadership makes a difference for families and small businesses,” Overdorf said. “In the Senate, I’ll continue fighting for the Treasure Coast — putting Florida First, America First, and always standing up for our values.”

The move to SD 31 marks a logical next step for Overdorf, whose House tenure ends in 2026 due to term limits. Republican Anthony Louis Bonna is currently the only candidate filed for the open race in HD 85, which covers much of the same territory as the Senate seat.

In announcing his Senate run, Overdorf credited his time in the House with deepening his understanding of Florida’s most pressing challenges.

“Serving in the House has been an incredible honor, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” he said. “Now it’s time to take that experience and help lead in the next chapter for our region and our state.”

____

Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this post.