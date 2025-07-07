Ron Sachs: Envisioning a brighter future by empowering tomorrow’s changemakers

In successful communities, businesses do more than just pursue profit. The most esteemed organizations recognize their role as civic partners by providing encouragement, offering opportunities, and targeting investment to make a difference.

In Florida’s capital city, one of the finest examples of this ideal is Envision Credit Union’s long-time support of the Best & Brightest scholarship awards. This unique, values-based program celebrates academic excellence while placing an even higher premium on selfless community service. For two decades, the Best & Brightest has honored high-achieving high school seniors from the capital city — young leaders who give back to the community as much as they excel academically.

In conceiving the program 20 years ago, I was driven by a simple objective: to respect, recognize, and reward a new generation of servant leaders in a way that inspires younger students to aspire to embrace a culture of service as an ethic for life. Envision’s unwavering support brought the program to life and has made it something truly special for Tallahassee. Their institutional commitment is at the highest level, demonstrating the most genuine way for caring businesses across Florida to benefit their communities.

The program has been brilliantly conducted for its 20-year life by the World Class Schools operation within the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of the amazing WCS Director Laura Rogers. Founding partners also include The Tallahassee Democrat, Leon County Schools, and Sachs Media — all of which are joined by dozens of other sponsors.

Putting the Best & Brightest philosophy into action has had tremendous results. Past honorees have gone on to work everywhere from the Oval Office to NBA sidelines to remote Alaska medical clinics — and in countless boardrooms, classrooms, and nonprofit offices where they continue to shape the future.

But none of this would be possible without the sustained and sustaining efforts of the local business community. From the start, Envision stepped forward not only as a sponsor but also as a true believer in the project. Under the steadfast leadership of CEO Darryl Worrell, Envision’s support has never faltered, only deepened. It’s been more than financial; it’s been deeply personal.

We’re thrilled that as Envision now forges a new path forward, its support for community betterment will remain unchanged. Envision has announced its pending merger into Addition Financial Credit Union, and some in our community may wonder: Will this legacy of support continue?

The answer is a resounding YES!

Like Envision, Addition Financial was founded by educators. Like Envision, Addition Financial prioritizes financial literacy, youth empowerment, and community service. Addition Financial also understands the importance of the Best & Brightest program — and, happily, they’re embracing it. They have ensured that the program will continue to be sustained and, hopefully, grow.

That’s the kind of thoughtful, values-driven merger we can all support. It ensures that the students of tomorrow will continue to benefit from a program that honors their service, fuels their dreams, and reminds them — and all of us — that leadership begins with giving back.

Last month, the Tallahassee community came together to dedicate a stretch of roadway as “Best and Brightest Way.” It was a symbolic gesture and a powerful reminder: This isn’t just about a scholarship, it’s also about the path we choose to build a future for our young people. With Envision and Addition Financial walking that path together, we’re more confident than ever that it will continue to lead to a brighter future for the community’s rising stars. It’s an approach that other businesses around Florida should embrace and emulate.

Here’s to the next 20 years, and the countless lives still to be elevated!

___

Ron Sachs, the founder/Chair Emeritus of Sachs Media, brought the idea for the Best & Brightest to the capital community – and the community built it to serve and last.