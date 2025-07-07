Jane Aman jumps into battleground race against Susan Plasencia in HD 37

Democrat Jane Aman, a University of Central Florida lecturer, will challenge GOP state Rep. Susan Plasencia in one of Florida’s battleground legislative seats. And Aman already has some of Central Florida’s top Democrats backing her campaign.

“In difficult moments, I have often told my students that one of the most impactful things we can do is take care of one another,” Aman said. “In the Legislature, taking care of one another includes supporting policies that solve the affordability crisis, ensure equal access to quality healthcare, and strengthen our public schools. As an educator, I stand up for my students every day.”

Aman filed in House District 37, where Plasencia in November won re-election by fewer than 500 votes over Democrat Nate Douglas. That came two years after Plasencia, an Orlando Republican, unseated three-term Democratic state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

According to MCI Maps, a majority of voters in HD 37 — 50.5% — supported Democrat Kamala Harris for President in November. Just 47.6% backed Republican Donald Trump, even as the GOP nominee won the state. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell also outperformed incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott in the district as Scott won re-election statewide.

Last year, Smith won election in Senate District 17 unopposed. He joined several other Orlando Democratic leaders in the area, most notably U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, in endorsing Aman out of the gate. State Reps. Anna Eskamani and Rita Harris also backed the educator.

“Dr. Jane Aman is a teacher, a community organizer, and a fierce advocate for our community — exactly the kind of leader we need in Tallahassee,” Frost said.

“With years of experience mentoring youth, coaching sports, and teaching, Jane understands the struggles families face because she lives them every day. She sees it in her classroom, in her students’ lives, and in the communities she serves. In a state where the status quo is failing too many, we need someone who will ensure our educators and public schools are fully funded, and that our government works for us all.”

Aman has taught English, writing and American literature at UCF, as well as at Rollins College. She also taught at the high school level, at Seminole County’s Crooms Academy of Information Technology. Aman continues to coach boys’ and girls’ soccer there.

“I have worked with students navigating food and housing insecurity that prevents them from learning, breaking down in my office as they worry about their healthcare being ripped away, and facing environments where their very identity is dismissed as overly divisive. Floridians deserve better,” Aman said.

“Our neighbors need stronger leaders in Tallahassee, and I am ready to bring my years of experience to serve our community like I’ve served my students.”