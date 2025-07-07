Police Commander Deborah Wesley launches bid for Jacksonville City Council

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Commander is ready to begin her next chapter in public service: leaving police work for politics and policy.

Deborah Wesley, a Republican, is the first candidate filed in 2027’s Jacksonville City Council at-large, Group 1 race. With strategist Alex Pantinakis running the campaign and the backing of Sheriff TK Waters, the political newcomer is already off to a strong start.

“It’s been decades since a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has gone on to serve on City Council — that changes with this election,” Waters said.

“I appointed Commander Deborah Wesley to my Command Staff because I trust her leadership, her judgment, and her unwavering commitment to public safety. She’s earned the respect of our agency through decades of dedicated service and a no-nonsense approach to getting things done. Deborah Wesley will bring the discipline, command presence, and sense of duty we need at City Hall. I’m excited she’s running — and I proudly give her my full support and endorsement.”

A graduate of Ribault High, Wesley is a police lifer, having been in JSO since 1991. Before becoming a Commander in Corrections, she was an Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Internal Affairs Investigator.

Her life in Jacksonville would inform her public service.

“I’ve spent my life serving this city, supporting families, and standing firm for our values,” Wesley said.

“As a Jacksonville native, I understand the unique challenges our neighborhoods face because I’ve lived them — and I’ve worked every day to make our city safer, stronger, and more united. I’m running because Jacksonville deserves strong, experienced, and principled leadership that listens, protects taxpayers, and delivers real results.”

Wesley also vows to “prioritize smart, effective crime prevention strategies, demand fiscal discipline at City Hall, and stand up for working families and seniors who deserve safe neighborhoods and affordable housing — not more bureaucracy. This city has given me everything — and I’m ready to give back in an even greater way on the City Council.”

The primary or “first” election is scheduled for March 23, 2027, followed by the general election on May 18, 2027.