July 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices jump 12 cents from last week
Stock image via Adobe.

Staff ReportsJuly 7, 20253min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida’s new unemployment claims tick up by nearly 6% to close out June

2026Headlines

Jane Aman jumps into battleground race against Susan Plasencia in HD 37

HeadlinesJax

Police Commander Deborah Wesley launches bid for Jacksonville City Council

gas pump
Florida motorists still enjoyed the best July 4 pump prices in 3 years.

Gas prices in Florida have been on the rise in Florida, up 12 cents per gallon from last week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group (AAA).

The state average increased 20 cents per gallon early last week, then fell 6 cents by the weekend. On Sunday, the state average was $3.08 per gallon, a 12-cent jump over the prior Sunday’s $2.96 price point.

Even at the current rate, holiday drivers in the Sunshine State enjoyed the cheapest gas prices since 2021. This past July 4, gas prices averaged $3.11 per gallon, 42 cents less than in 2024 and 15 below 2023’s Independence Day price.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins credited lower oil prices to the savings and competition among local gas stations for local instability.

“Lower oil prices helped make this Independence Day one of the most affordable in recent years,” he said in a statement.

“In Florida, however, prices continue to fluctuate week to week, as local stations adjust prices to remain competitive with nearby retailers. When prices eventually reach a low that’s no longer profitable, retailers raise them back up. This strategy has fueled short-term volatility at the pump — even as national prices and other drivers (are) relatively stable.”

The most expensive metropolitan market to refuel in Florida is, as usual, the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where it costs $3.25 per gallon on Sunday, followed by Naples ($3.16) and Sebring ($3.13).

The cheapest gas, meanwhile, is all in the Panhandle: $2.79 per gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, $2.85 per gallon in Panama City and $2.88 per gallon in Pensacola.

Florida gas prices are about 7 cents cheaper than the national average ($3.14), placing it roughly in the middle of all 50 U.S. states.

The most expensive states for gas-dependent motorists are California ($4.56), Hawaii ($4.56) and Washington ($4.41).

The cheapest are Mississippi ($2.69), Oklahoma ($2.69) and Texas ($2.71).

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPolice Commander Deborah Wesley launches bid for Jacksonville City Council

nextJane Aman jumps into battleground race against Susan Plasencia in HD 37

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories