Florida gas prices jump 12 cents from last week

Gas prices in Florida have been on the rise in Florida, up 12 cents per gallon from last week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group (AAA).

The state average increased 20 cents per gallon early last week, then fell 6 cents by the weekend. On Sunday, the state average was $3.08 per gallon, a 12-cent jump over the prior Sunday’s $2.96 price point.

Even at the current rate, holiday drivers in the Sunshine State enjoyed the cheapest gas prices since 2021. This past July 4, gas prices averaged $3.11 per gallon, 42 cents less than in 2024 and 15 below 2023’s Independence Day price.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins credited lower oil prices to the savings and competition among local gas stations for local instability.

“Lower oil prices helped make this Independence Day one of the most affordable in recent years,” he said in a statement.

“In Florida, however, prices continue to fluctuate week to week, as local stations adjust prices to remain competitive with nearby retailers. When prices eventually reach a low that’s no longer profitable, retailers raise them back up. This strategy has fueled short-term volatility at the pump — even as national prices and other drivers (are) relatively stable.”

The most expensive metropolitan market to refuel in Florida is, as usual, the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where it costs $3.25 per gallon on Sunday, followed by Naples ($3.16) and Sebring ($3.13).

The cheapest gas, meanwhile, is all in the Panhandle: $2.79 per gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, $2.85 per gallon in Panama City and $2.88 per gallon in Pensacola.

Florida gas prices are about 7 cents cheaper than the national average ($3.14), placing it roughly in the middle of all 50 U.S. states.

The most expensive states for gas-dependent motorists are California ($4.56), Hawaii ($4.56) and Washington ($4.41).

The cheapest are Mississippi ($2.69), Oklahoma ($2.69) and Texas ($2.71).