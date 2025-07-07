July 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida’s new unemployment claims tick up by nearly 6% to close out June
First-time unemployment claims dropped in Florida for the week ending June 22. Image via AP.

Drew DixonJuly 7, 20253min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Jane Aman jumps into battleground race against Susan Plasencia in HD 37

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices jump 12 cents from last week

HeadlinesJax

Police Commander Deborah Wesley launches bid for Jacksonville City Council

Virus Outbreak-California-Unemployment claims
Initial jobless claims also showed a modest increase across America for the week ending June 28.

The final full week of June brought an uptick in new unemployment claims in Florida.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) report shows there were 6,892 initial jobless filings for the week ending June 28 in the Sunshine State. That is 376 more filings than the week ending June 21, when there were 6,516 new claims.

The latest data ends two weeks of decreases in initial unemployment claims for Florida. But the total number of new claims still sits below the 8,000 seen in the beginning of June, when there was an unusual spike in filings. The week ending June 7 saw the highest level of initial claims for the year thus far.

The latest increase in Florida falls in line with the national trend, which showed a modest increase. DOL data shows there were 231,548 initial claims across America for the week ending June 28. That’s an increase of 4,032 claims, or a 1.8% uptick, from the week ending June 21.

DOL analysts had projected a rise in new claims, but the final result was below what had been predicted. DOL economists expected a jump of 7,805 claims, which would have been a 3.4% increase.

That also represented a year-over-year increase in national claims. There were 239,379 initial claims filed across the country for the same comparable week in 2024. That’s a drop of 7,831 compared to last year.

FloridaCommerce data showed the state’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in April and May. That figure is lower than the national rate of 4.2%, which also remained unchanged in May.

Florida has had a lower monthly unemployment rate than the nation for 55 straight months. While the unemployment rate has remained flat for two months, it has been steadily increasing from figures a year ago.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJane Aman jumps into battleground race against Susan Plasencia in HD 37

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories