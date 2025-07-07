July 7, 2025
Randy White clears 6 figures in early fundraising for Duval County Tax Collector
Randy White is a first-time candidate, but known by the people who matter.

image023
Big names are coming through for the unopposed candidate.

The most recent former President of the Jacksonville City Council is ramping up fundraising for his next political act.

Florida Politics has learned that Westside Republican Randy White has raised nearly $150,000 as of the end of June for his run to be the next Duval County Tax Collector.

The strong fundraising suggests that any opponent would have an uphill battle against White, who is respected throughout Jacksonville and across party lines.

Some of the largest contributors include two political committees linked to legislative power brokers in Tallahassee.

Speaker-designate Sam Garrison’s “Honest Leadership” committee and Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan’s “Citizens Building Florida’s Future” committee each donated $10,000.

The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters is also backing the former Deputy Director Assistant Fire Chief, putting in $6,500.

The Jacksonville Jaguars donated $5,000, as did Gate Petroleum and Fernandina Mulch and Stone.

JaxBiz, the political action committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, also donated $2,500.

Incumbent Jim Overton is term limited in 2027. Overton has endorsed White as his preferred successor.

Assuming an opponent emerges to challenge White, 2027 will see the first competitive election for the post since 2019, when Overton defeated Democrat John Crescimbeni, getting more than 58% of the vote in an election where no Democrats ran for Mayor.

White had little trouble in his GOP stronghold district two years ago, getting more than 64% of the vote in the March “First Election” and precluding any need for a runoff.

In 2019, he received more than 67% of the vote against a Republican.

White was elected in a Special Election in 2018, and faced no competition in that contest.

The Primary, or “First Election,” is scheduled for March 23, 2027, followed by the General Election on May 18, 2027.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

