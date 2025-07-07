Heidi Brandt raises $40K in 45 days for Bridget Ziegler’s School Board seat

Sarasota School Board candidate Heidi Brandt says she has raised more than $40,000 in the first 45 days of her campaign.

Brandt in May launched a campaign for a seat now held by School Board member Bridget Ziegler.

“The intensity of support I’ve received from all corners of the County is truly inspiring,” Brandt said. “This campaign’s message is resonating because it’s all about empowering parents, ensuring school safety, enhancing workforce training and employing the best teachers to help our children thrive inside the classroom and beyond.”

Brandt remains the only candidate filed for the seat.

Ziegler has not indicated whether she will seek a fourth term on the Board, nor has she ruled out a run. She is also rumored to be considering a House run.

The strong financial support for Brandt follows a fundraiser that attracted more than 100 supporters.

Brandt is the Vice President and incoming President of the Southside Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization. When she launched her campaign, Brandt cited a recent spike in lockdowns of school campuses.

“We are fortunate to have a Sheriff’s Department that is so well-trained and prepared, but we can always do more to ensure the safety and security of our students, teachers and staff,” Brandt said at the time.

While School Board offices in Florida are nonpartisan, Brandt is the 1st Vice President of the Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota.

Brandt assists with Sunday School lessons at Covenant Life Church, which she attends along with fiancé Jerry Wells.

The seat is up in 2026, with a First Election scheduled for next August and a potential runoff expected in November.

The last time the seat was up, conservatives won a majority on the Sarasota County School Board. But two Democrats won election to the Board last year. To date, no Democrats have announced any intentions to run for Ziegler’s seat.