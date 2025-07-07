July 7, 2025
Heidi Brandt raises $40K in 45 days for Bridget Ziegler’s School Board seat

Jacob OglesJuly 7, 20254min1

She remains the only candidate in the race.

Sarasota School Board candidate Heidi Brandt says she has raised more than $40,000 in the first 45 days of her campaign.

Brandt in May launched a campaign for a seat now held by School Board member Bridget Ziegler.

“The intensity of support I’ve received from all corners of the County is truly inspiring,” Brandt said. “This campaign’s message is resonating because it’s all about empowering parents, ensuring school safety, enhancing workforce training and employing the best teachers to help our children thrive inside the classroom and beyond.”

Brandt remains the only candidate filed for the seat.

Ziegler has not indicated whether she will seek a fourth term on the Board, nor has she ruled out a run. She is also rumored to be considering a House run.

The strong financial support for Brandt follows a fundraiser that attracted more than 100 supporters.

Brandt is the Vice President and incoming President of the Southside Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization. When she launched her campaign, Brandt cited a recent spike in lockdowns of school campuses.

“We are fortunate to have a Sheriff’s Department that is so well-trained and prepared, but we can always do more to ensure the safety and security of our students, teachers and staff,” Brandt said at the time.

While School Board offices in Florida are nonpartisan, Brandt is the 1st Vice President of the Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota.

Brandt assists with Sunday School lessons at Covenant Life Church, which she attends along with fiancé Jerry Wells.

The seat is up in 2026, with a First Election scheduled for next August and a potential runoff expected in November.

The last time the seat was up, conservatives won a majority on the Sarasota County School Board. But two Democrats won election to the Board last year. To date, no Democrats have announced any intentions to run for Ziegler’s seat.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • It's Complicated

    July 7, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    Sarasota GOP School Board District 1 voters – time to do some house cleaning and move Mrs. Ziegler out of public service. So far, Brandt is not slinging the much-available mud in this race.

    Reply

