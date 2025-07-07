FWC: Summer means more availability for recreational scallop harvesting on Gulf Coast

As Summer presses on in Florida, more availability for recreational scalloping is opening up in the state.

The 2025 recreational bay scallop season extends to the “Pasco Zone” beginning Thursday. That area runs for all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco counties line and other areas of the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. That area for scalloping also includes all waters of the Anclote River.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials said in a news release that while they encourage the hobby of scalloping for recreational enthusiasts, there are regulations that need to be followed during the official season that runs through Aug. 18.

“The daily bag limit is 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1/2 gallon (4 pints) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel per day,” an FWC news release said.

“Throughout the season and region-wide, vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit. Harvest of bay scallops is permitted only by hand or by using a landing or dip net. Commercial harvest is prohibited.”

The latest addition for recreational bay scallop harvesting comes on top of two areas that opened for the activity already this Summer.

Bay scallop harvesting opened July 1 for large parts of the Nature Coast and Big Bend area, including many parts of Franklin, Taylor, Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties. That season remains active until Sept. 24. Other areas opened in the middle of June, including the Fenholloway-Suwanee River zone. That area’s season remains active until Labor Day.

No matter when or where recreational scallop harvesters enter the water, FWC officials remind those participating in the activity that they need a Florida saltwater fishing license to harvest bay scallops unless they have an exemption.

Anyone wishing to obtain a Florida Saltwater Fishing license can go to the agency’s website or call 1-888-347-4356.