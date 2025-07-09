Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.9.25

Good Wednesday morning.

A top o’ Burn birthday shoutout to Golden Rotunda award winner (I hear she might be up for a significant award in the next rankings), INFLUENCE 150er, incredible aunt and pet lover extraordinaire, Heather Turnbull of Rubin Turnbull & Associates.

___

Florida Republicans are going into 2026 with a significant advantage according to new polling by the Associated Industries of Florida’s Center for Political Strategy.

The poll, released during AIF’s Summer Policy and Political Retreat in Destin, shows the GOP with a sizable lead on a range of issues, most notably Israel, where Republicans are favored over Democrats by 31 points. That gap remains strong even among Independents, who give the GOP a 27-point edge.

Economic concerns continue to dominate the minds of voters, with 64% citing “pocketbook” issues as their top priority — far outpacing any other topic. That focus appears to be benefiting Republican candidates, who also lead on handling inflation (+12), education (+7), and lowering property insurance costs (+7).

In a generic legislative matchup, Florida voters lean Republican by 5 points, 47%-42%. That partisan tilt is reinforced by registration data showing the GOP with a nearly 10-point edge in active voters statewide — a 1.3 million voter advantage over Democrats as of May.

Gov. Ron DeSantis remains above water, with 53% of those polled approving of his job performance, a figure buoyed by overwhelming support among Republicans (87%).

Even with a red-leaning electorate, the poll identifies strong bipartisan consensus on a pair of high-profile policy issues. Roughly 78% of voters — including large majorities of Republicans, Democrats and Independents — support extending federal health care tax credits set to expire at the end of 2025.

Likewise, Florida’s Tourist Development Tax, which shifts tourism costs to visitors, garners support from 81% of voters, including 88% of Republicans and 72% of Democrats. Approval of the TDT is particularly high in the Orlando media market, where it posts a +73 net favorability rating.

The AIF poll was conducted June 9-11 by McLaughlin & Associates. It has a sample size of 800 likely voters and a margin of error of +/-3.5%.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Grok: We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.

—@realDonaldTrump: As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 — No extensions will be granted. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

—@GarrettHaake: … President (Donald) Trump is expected to attend Sunday’s Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, according to a senior administration official. Semi-final matches take place today and tomorrow to determine who’ll take the pitch Sunday

—@WiltonSimpson: As a matter of national security, I pushed to ban our foreign enemies from controlling Florida’s ag lands in 2023. I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Hegseth for recognizing the role our farmers play in securing our food supply chain as a critical matter of national security.

—@JacobOgles: For purely journalistic purposes, I checked and @pornhub is still down for Florida users. I search for answers, so you don’t have to.

— DAYS UNTIL —

James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 2; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 16; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 16; Florida Freedom Forum — 24; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 28; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 34; The 13th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 34; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 37; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 55; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 57; the Emmys — 67; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 70; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 71; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 79; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 89; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 110; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 135; ‘Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 140; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 142; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 147; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 147; ‘Knives Out 3’ premieres — 156; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 161; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 163; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 169; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 212; F1 Miami begins — 296; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 317; 2026 FIFA World Cup™ begins — 337; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 527; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 527; Tampa Mayoral Election — 601; Jacksonville First Election — 622; Jacksonville General Election — 678; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 814; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 891; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1101; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1217; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1617; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2348.

— TOP STORY —

“Lawsuit challenging age verification for adult websites dropped in Florida” via Stephany Matat of The Florida Times-Union — The Free Speech Coalition (FSC), a trade association for the adult entertainment industry, has dropped its lawsuit challenging a Florida law that requires age verification for adult websites. A federal judge approved the motion to dismiss on July 8, a decision that came shortly after a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court ruling in mid-June. The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, upheld a similar Texas law in the case Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. According to the FSC, this ruling “significantly reduced” the chances of successfully challenging Florida’s statute, prompting the organization to withdraw its legal challenge.

The Supreme Court’s decision fundamentally altered the legal landscape by lowering the standard of review for such laws from “strict scrutiny” to the less demanding “intermediate scrutiny.” This change makes it easier for the government to defend the law, as it only needs to show that the law serves an important interest and is substantially related to that goal. While acknowledging the setback, an FSC spokesperson stated the group will continue to monitor governmental efforts to restrict internet access, cautioning that the ruling does not grant “carte blanche to censor.” Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion also noted that 21 other states, including Florida, have imposed similar requirements.

Florida’s age verification law took effect on Jan. 1, leading major adult websites like Pornhub to block access in the state entirely rather than implement the required checks. The original lawsuit, filed in December, argued that the law violated the First Amendment and the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause. The law was part of a larger bill that also included social media restrictions for minors, which is facing a separate federal lawsuit. The FSC has also filed lawsuits against similar age verification laws in numerous other states, highlighting a nationwide trend in such legislation.

—STATEWIDE —

“Giant bugs, heat and a hospitalization: Inside ‘Alligator Alcatraz’s’ first days” via Ana Ceballos, Alex Harris and Claire Healy of the Miami Herald — The calls from “Alligator Alcatraz’s” first detainees brought distressing news: Toilets that didn’t flush. Temperatures went from freezing to sweltering. A hospitalization. Giant bugs. And little or no access to showers or toothbrushes, much less confidential calls with attorneys. The stories, relayed to the Miami Herald by the wives of detainees housed in Florida’s makeshift detention center for migrants in the Everglades, offer the first snapshots of the conditions inside the newly opened facility, which began accepting detainees on July 2. They reveal detainees who are frightened not just about being deported, but also about how they are being treated by the government, which says little about what is taking place inside.

“Legislators say they don’t get heads-up, explanation for Ron DeSantis vetoes of their items” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — DeSantis has abruptly slashed nearly $567 million from Florida’s new budget, vetoing over 450 local projects with no specific explanation and catching top legislators by surprise. Even House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois learned of the cuts, which included millions for environmental projects and a school training hangar he sponsored, from a public list released hours after the budget was signed. The Governor’s office gave no specific reasons for the vetoes, stating only a broad goal of reducing overall spending to his initial target. Lawmakers, who had overwhelmingly approved the items, were left without advance notice or rationale and are already planning to resubmit their community projects during the next Legislative Session.

“DeSantis keeps Apalachicola oil drilling ban with economic designation for counties” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — DeSantis on Tuesday secured a ban on oil drilling along the environmentally sensitive Apalachicola River, issuing an executive order that extends a special economic designation for six area counties. The move finalizes protections established in a recently signed bill that prohibited drilling in counties with this specific designation. Opponents of drilling had feared a lapse in the designation would reopen the region to oil exploration; a threat they said could devastate the vital seafood industry in Apalachicola Bay. The action was hailed as a major victory by shellfish industry advocates, with one local official acknowledging that despite potential economic benefits from drilling, the environmental risks to the region were simply too great to ignore.

Happening today — DeSantis will hold an event for the signing of HB 907, the Sunshine Genetics Act, with a ceremonial check presentation to advance pediatric rare disease research at the Florida State University College of Medicine: 10 a.m., Florida State University College of Medicine, 1115 W. Call St., Tallahassee.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Florida revenue tops projection” via the News Service of Florida — Florida’s general-revenue tax collections beat expectations in May, with economists saying part of the gain was tied to people buying goods in anticipation of the effects of tariffs. The Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research on Monday released a report that said Florida collected about $4.56 billion in net general revenue in May, $84.5 million more than the economists forecast in March. “Slightly less than 82% of this gain came from sales tax as consumers began to prebuy goods in advance of the expected impact of tariffs,” the report said. The report came as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday told reporters that Trump would extend to Aug. 1 a pause on reciprocal tariffs that was set to end on Wednesday. The extension followed Trump’s announcement of 25% tariffs that would be imposed on Japan and South Korea starting Aug. 1. State general revenue is closely watched because it plays a major role in funding education, health and prison programs.

“Florida TaxWatch: State consumers will see higher prices as a result of Donald Trump’s trade tariffs” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new analysis by Florida TaxWatch on the impact of tariffs on the Sunshine State economy concludes there could be a substantial hit to many industries and consumers. The Potential Impacts of New Tariffs on Florida’s Economy report issued by the government watchdog group raises serious concerns about Trump’s plans for increasing trade tariffs. The report concludes that Florida consumers will not be able to avoid rising costs when tariffs are implemented. “As the cost of production goes up for almost all commodities, the burden of this increase will fall on Florida consumers. Higher construction costs can increase the price of a typical house built by Florida developers by $10,000. An increase in the cost of production in the automobile industry will lead to an increase in the price of a car, by at least $6,000-$7,000,” read the report.

“James Uthmeier’s office charges man accused of human trafficking with victim tampering” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A man already in jail on human trafficking charges in Wakulla County is being charged with victim tampering by the Attorney General’s Office. Sky Skidmore, 22, is now facing allegations of trying to intimidate several people as he was incarcerated in the Wakulla County Jail. Attorney General Uthmeier’s Statewide Prosecutors got involved in the case and said Skidmore tried to tamper with three people while he was being held in pretrial detention. Uthmeier, in a press release this week, said Skidmore was sending letters to the victim, the victim’s mother and his own mother. The letters were meant to intimidate the people but were intercepted by law enforcement officials.

“FloridaCommerce now accepting applications for state funding to enhance military communities” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida communities with military installations can now apply for grant programs being offered by the state. FloridaCommerce, the state’s economic development bureau, announced that funding is being offered through the Florida Defense Reinvestment Grant (DRG) and Florida Defense Support Commission Grant (DSC) programs. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 25 for both programs. “Under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to be the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation, home to more than 20 major military installations, three combatant commands and numerous military-friendly universities and industry partners,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump on DOGE cuts: ‘I would have done it differently’” via Ben Johansen of POLITICO — Trump on Tuesday suggested he might have taken a different approach to slashing government than his one-time adviser Elon Musk. “We could have done it differently,” the President said during a Cabinet meeting. “I would have done it differently, a little bit, maybe.” He did not provide details of where he would have diverged. Trump praised the Department of Government Efficiency for many of its cuts to the federal workforce, specifically citing the exodus at the Environmental Protection Agency, where more than 1,300 employees have left through the Trump administration’s deferred resignation program.

“Supreme Court allows Trump to fire federal workers” via Sareen Habeshian of Axios — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the Trump administration to fire federal workers. The decision, which lifts a federal judge’s earlier order freezing the cuts, gives the administration power to resume its goal of reshaping and scaling back federal agencies. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the unsigned opinion, calling it the “wrong decision at the wrong moment, especially given what little this Court knows about what is actually happening on the ground.”

“Trump says he’s ‘thinking about’ taking over D.C.” via Cuneyt Dil of Axios — Trump revived the idea of taking over Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, saying the capital city should be run “flawlessly.” Trump is floating his takeover threat amid a high-profile project to build a new NFL stadium in the District and after a Capitol Hill intern was killed in a shooting last week. “We could run D.C.,” Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting. “We’d get the best person to run it.” “The crime would be down to a minimum; it’d be much less,” he said.

“Popular credit gets the ax in sweeping tax overhaul” via Andy Medici of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Congress took aim at the Employee Retention Credit as part of its sweeping overhaul of the nation’s tax landscape — and the legislation officially shuts out businesses that have already filed refund claims through the pandemic-era program. The Republican tax plan that passed last week bars the Internal Revenue Service from issuing any additional unpaid claims unless the claim for the credit was filed on or before Jan. 31, 2024. Small businesses, under current guidance, had until April 15, 2024, to file a claim for the 2020 tax year and until April 15, 2025, for the 2021 tax year. The IRS has not yet paid out all the claims it has received, although, as of May 8, the National Taxpayer Advocate at the IRS reported a backlog of 597,000 unpaid claims. The agency has stated that it could take until the end of 2025 to complete processing those ERC claims.

“Laura Loomer, Trump’s blunt instrument” via Ken Bensinger and Robert Draper of The New York Times — Loomer, the right-wing agitator whose proud Islamophobia and self-styled role as an ideological purity enforcer have made her toxic to some members of Trump’s inner circle, got the upper hand in late March. Her posts on X about several National Security Council aides she deemed insufficiently loyal to Trump got his attention. He asked her by phone to come to the Oval Office the following week. On April 2, Loomer sat with a thick folder on her lap, facing the President at the Resolute Desk. She elaborated on her findings about the deputy national security adviser, Alex Wong, whom she pointed out had worked on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, a critic of Trump, and whose wife had clerked for Justice Sonia Sotomayor and been involved in the prosecution of the Jan. 6 defendants. She criticized a dozen other aides in the presence of several administration officials. After her presentation, Trump barked to Michael Waltz, “I want all of them fired.” He dismissed the group and hugged Loomer as she was leaving.

“A Marco Rubio impostor is using AI voice to call high-level officials” via John Hudson and Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post — An impostor pretending to be Secretary of State Rubio contacted foreign ministers, a U.S. Governor and a member of Congress by sending them voice and text messages that mimic Rubio’s voice and writing style using artificial intelligence-powered software. U.S. authorities do not know who is behind the string of impersonation attempts but they believe the culprit was probably attempting to manipulate powerful government officials “with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts,” according to a cable sent by Rubio’s office to State Department employees.

— ELECTIONS —

“DCCC blasts Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Maria Elvira Salazar for putting rural hospitals in peril” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Digital ads attacking three Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation for passing the “One Big Beautiful Bill” are starting to reach voters this week. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced the ads, which hit U.S. Reps. Luna, Mills and Salazar. The paid spots are part of a wide campaign targeting GOP incumbents in 35 “Districts in Play.” All of the ads blame Republican members of Congress for voting for Medicaid cuts in the legislation. All three Florida Republicans supported the measure, which makes tax cuts passed in Trump’s first term permanent but cuts spending on health care and welfare programs.

“Pia Dandiya reports raising $400K in first month running to unseat Brian Mast in CD 21” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democrat Dandiya is stacking cash in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Mast in Florida’s 21st Congressional District. In just her first 29 days running, Dandiya’s campaign reported that she raised more than $400,000 — almost exactly as much as Mast raised in the first three months of 2025. Official campaign finance reports for the second quarter are due July 15. The “groundswell of early support,” her campaign said, places her among the best-performing first-time Democratic challengers this election cycle.

“Luis Viera hits six-figure support in first weeks of HD 67 campaign” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Tampa City Council member Viera has raised more than $100,000 in his bid for Florida House District 67. The total includes more than $97,000 raised to his campaign, including $4,000 in in-kind contributions and $5,000 raised to his affiliated political committee, Fair Deal Florida. The $4,000 of in-kind contributions came from the Tampa Gonzmart family, which owns the popular Columbia restaurant, as well as others, for food and beverage event costs. Viera’s campaign kickoff in June was at the Columbia in Ybor City, which drew more than 150 supporters. “This early show of strength is a clear signal that our campaign has struck a chord with voters across District 67,” Viera said. “I’m deeply honored by the confidence our supporters have shown, and I’m ready to take our message of responsible leadership and inclusive progress to Tallahassee.”

Alex Fernandez closes in on $275K in Q2 — Miami Beach Commissioner Fernandez announced nearly $275,000 raised during his first quarter as a candidate for re-election. The total being touted includes contributions to his campaign account as well as his political committee, A Safer Miami Beach. “I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support our community has given me as I launch my re-election. My promise has always been to lead for a safer, cleaner, more resilient, and more beautiful Miami Beach — and today, I am proud that our community stands behind these accomplishments,” Fernandez said. “Whether reducing resident tows by over 90% with my Text Before Tow program, working to restore safety during Spring Break, or adopting Florida’s first municipal safeguards against predatory condominium buyouts, I’ve worked hard to deliver on the everyday issues that make life a little bit easier for our neighbors — and I’m working harder than ever to make our residents proud of the Miami Beach they call home.”

“Ruth’s List Florida backs three more candidates for 2025, 2026 Elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Ruth’s List Florida, the Sunshine State’s only organization dedicated to getting abortion rights-supporting Democratic women elected, just endorsed a new trio of candidates for races in 2025 and 2026. Each candidate is running for a different level of government. At the state level, Ruth’s List is backing Boca Raton City Council member Yvette Drucker, an education equity advocate who is running to succeed fellow Democrat Lori Berman next year in Senate District 26, spanning part of Palm Beach County. Drucker faces former Rep. David Silvers in the Democratic Primary. For now, the winner will face Republican Rick Roth, a former House member who left office in November due to term limits and is currently the only candidate on the Republican side.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“11th Circuit upholds Miami-Dade’s firing of former media aide over anti-LGBTQ column” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A federal appeals court has upheld the firing of former Miami-Dade media aide John Labriola, ruling his transphobic and anti-gay opinion column was not protected speech in this context. The unanimous decision found the county’s interest in maintaining an efficient, inclusive workplace outweighed Labriola’s First Amendment claims. He was terminated in 2021 for insubordination after refusing anti-discrimination training, which was ordered after he published a piece describing transgender people as a “tranny tyranny” and “homosexual pedophile(s) in a dress.” The court determined that his inflammatory language disrupted office operations and undermined trust among colleagues, justifying the county’s response and dismissing his lawsuit, which claimed violations of his free speech and religious rights.

“Miami-Dade Mayor demands access to Everglades detention camp on seized county land” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade’s Mayor wants Florida to lift the secrecy around the immigration detention center in the Everglades and allow monitoring of the 3,000-bed compound hastily built on a seized county airport. “I am writing to formally request that Miami-Dade County be granted monitoring access to the state-managed facility referred to as ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’” Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat, wrote in a letter to Florida’s Republican Attorney General, Uthmeier. She cited environmental concerns and reports of poor conditions in federal immigration detention centers across the country in asking for the county to be given access to monitor the makeshift jail that was built under emergency powers DeSantis granted himself under Florida law.

“Miami-Dade Fire lieutenant accused of secretly filming colleagues in station bathrooms” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — A former Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lieutenant was arrested on charges he secretly videoed his colleagues inside two fire station bathrooms over several months, according to his warrant. Manuel “Manny” Fernandez, 55, faces 11 counts of video voyeurism stemming from the more than 600 clips detectives found on a clandestine camera disguised as a wall charger his colleagues found in the bathroom, his arrest warrant states. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue stated that Fernandez is no longer employed at the Department but did not specify whether he was fired or resigned. “Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) is aware of the arrest of a former employee,” the Department said in a statement.

“Hollywood Mayor and Commission give themselves big raise to keep up with Fort Lauderdale” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Pointing to the higher salaries paid to elected officials in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood Commissioners voted themselves a big pay raise last week in an attempt to keep up with their neighbor to the north. The raises take effect immediately. The Mayor, who argued for the raise, will see his annual salary rise from $54,873 to $100,000, an 82% increase. Pay for Commissioners will go from $51,943 to $70,000, a 34.7% increase. The vote included two perks: Assignment pay for Commissioners who serve on county and state Boards and health insurance for Commissioners after they leave office. Vice Mayor Peter Hernandez, the one who made the motion, said he didn’t dream up the numbers. “I based it on what our neighbor to the north is doing, and I just rounded the number,” he said.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Chinese-born man takes plea deal after using a drone to take 200 photos of Space Force station” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A Chinese-born Canadian citizen said he was flying his drone in January to photograph sunrises and nature on the coast. But according to new court documents, Xiao Guang Pan took more than 250 videos and photos of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS). Federal authorities found footage that captured a submarine wharf, munitions bunkers, a payload processing facility, security checkpoints and more. Pan is now pleading guilty to three counts of using an aircraft for the unlawful photographing of a defense installation without authorization, according to his plea agreement, filed last month in U.S. District Court, which releases new details in the federal case.

“No longer ‘disappeared’, Orange County ICE detainees are now public” via Ryan Gillespie and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County has begun identifying — in prominent fashion — the jail inmates it holds on immigration detainers, reversing its practice of hiding their names that drew angry protests. Now, beneath a detainee’s mug shot on the jail’s website, a yellow banner displays “Immigration Hold.” The county had previously insisted that its agreement with federal authorities required it to withhold the names of detainees, although other jails have shown such immigration detainers. But families complained their loved ones were being “disappeared” into the immigration detention system. Mayor Jerry Demings directed corrections staff to reverse course in late June. “Moving forward, this database will include ICE immigrant detainees,” Demings said in a statement.

“Winter Park narrows protest ban at the library after some Commissioners panned it” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — Winter Park is narrowing significantly its proposed restrictions on protests near public buildings after some City Commissioners balked at a broader ban. An updated ordinance that Commissioners plan to take up on Wednesday slashes the no-protest zone from the entire Winter Park Library and Events Center campus to only the buildings and some surrounding space. City staffers say some restrictions are needed to prevent disruption to private events in those facilities. Protests would be permitted on the remaining property at the corner of West Morse Boulevard and Harper Street. However, it’s unclear whether the revisions will be sufficient to satisfy the City Commission.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Indian Rocks Beach appoints Shumaker lawyer — not Anthony Sabatini — as City Attorney” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — After considering three bids, the city of Indian Rocks Beach has selected Shumaker lawyer Matthew Maggard as City Attorney. Shumaker lawyers Ron Christaldi, Jennie Tarr, Matt Newton and Sarah Glaser will also be available as Assistant City Attorneys, per the final selection. The Shumaker team will replace Randy Mora, who stepped down from the position. The city selected Shumaker over two other bidders, Ralf Brookes and Sabatini. “Indian Rocks Beach is a wonderful and inclusive community entering a new chapter of opportunity and challenge,” Mayor Denise Houseberg said. “With Shumaker, Ron Christaldi, and Matt Maggard at the helm, our city is positioned to advance critical initiatives — whether protecting our shoreline, guiding smart growth or navigating evolving regulations.”

“Tampa real estate investment firm under investigation for potential deceptive practices” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A Tampa-based real estate investment firm is under investigation by Attorney General Uthmeier’s Office for possibly violating the state’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and other laws. Uthmeier has issued subpoenas for RAD Diversified REIT Inc. and its subsidiaries, as well as for owners Brandon “Dutch” Mendenhall and Amy Vaughn. The investigation focuses on Mendenhall and Vaughn, who have become internet and social media influencers, promoting seminars that encourage investments in Florida real estate through the company and its associated subsidiaries. “Our office has received complaints that a popular internet duo selling real estate investment services through their fund is pocketing cash instead of buying properties as advertised,” Uthmeier said. “This appears to be a Ponzi scheme, and with several individuals claiming they’ve been exploited, we are investigating to ensure Floridians are not being deceived by greedy fraudsters.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Federal budget bill wipes out $147M grant for Emerald Trail in Jacksonville” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The huge budget bill signed by Trump wiped out a $147 million grant that Jacksonville won last year for building the Emerald Trail network of walking and bicycling paths that city leaders have been pursuing for decades. The grant awarded during President Joe Biden’s time in office was the largest in the city’s history, but the change in the White House and Congress after the November election ultimately led to the elimination of the grant with the passage of what Trump branded the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Groundwork Jacksonville, a nonprofit organization, and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority will continue to collaborate with the city to develop a 30-mile network of trails that will connect downtown with neighborhoods by creating walking and bicycle paths.

“Duval County Public Schools earns historic ‘A’ grade from state” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Duval County Public Schools has achieved its first-ever “A” grade from the state, marking what district leaders are calling a “transformative year of academic achievement” with 99% of its schools now rated A, B or C. The District’s total score reached 763 points, the highest on record, as schools across the county showed significant improvement, with some jumping two letter grades or more. Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier attributed the success to the collective efforts of instructional staff, principals, School Board and District leaders and community partners, operating under the mantra, “Duval Delivers.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Josh Cramer sworn in as new Bradenton Police Chief” via Chris Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — For the fifth time in the last 30 years, the city of Bradenton has a new Police Chief. Cramer was officially sworn in to oversee the Bradenton Police Department on July 8. He replaces Melanie Bevan, who is retiring from the BPD after nine years, some of which were plagued by controversy and dissension within the ranks. Cramer, formerly an Assistant Chief of the BPD before becoming a City Commissioner for Ward 3, will be tasked with guiding the Department through technological advancements in policing, as well as acclimating personnel to a new building in the future. Cramer was recommended for the position by Mayor Gene Brown, who also swore Cramer in.

“Marco Island City Manager under fire by Council Chair over material weakness in Fiscal Year 2024 audit” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island City Council Chair Erik Brechnitz shocked his fellow Council members and City Manager Mike McNees when he made a motion to fire McNees. At a regular meeting of the City Council, Brechnitz shared that the Fiscal Year 2024 audit of the city’s financial statements that he said he found on the city’s website contained a “material weakness of internal reviews” and followed that up with a motion not to renew McNees’ contract, essentially firing him. The material weakness pertained to the reporting of a federal grant. “I feel very strongly that I have lost confidence,” Brechnitz said, citing a list of 18 concerns he handed to fellow Council members before speaking.

— TOP OPINION —

“Pam Bondi botched the Jeffrey Epstein case. Again.” via Tara Palmeri of the Red Letter — The Department of Justice’s recent memo on the Epstein case is nothing short of a cover-up, and Attorney General Bondi, who has about as much credibility as a Reddit comment, is leading the charge. She is clearly out of her depth and has been scrambling ever since “binder-gate.” Now, she’s hoping a slapdash, self-serving memo released over a holiday weekend will make this politically radioactive case disappear. After going on Fox News to boast about having Epstein’s “client list,” she quietly walked that back, admitting no such list exists. This chaotic handling has only deepened the rift between her office and top FBI officials.

Bondi’s declaration of “case closed” is an insult. She merely regurgitated old news about Epstein’s suicide and released grainy hallway footage with a mysterious one-minute gap. More importantly, she conveniently omitted that the DOJ is sitting on a mountain of evidence — photos and videos — that could be used against Epstein’s powerful associates. Bondi now claims there is no evidence to justify investigating these so-called Johns and that Epstein wasn’t blackmailing them, a claim that is flatly contradicted by senior law enforcement sources who were actively building cases from this very footage just weeks ago.

It’s clear the investigation has become too politically messy, especially for Trump, who recently attacked a reporter for asking about it, calling the case “old news.” Now, sources report that the FBI is being told to shut down the investigation and release no more documents. It seems they are trying to bury the case for good, hoping everyone will simply move on. But the more they try to tell us to look away, the more people will demand real answers about who Epstein was trafficking underage girls to.





— MORE OPINIONS —

“DeSantis spending orgy at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ benefits donors” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — By claiming a state of “emergency” for nearly 1,000 days, DeSantis has granted himself superpowers to bypass normal oversight. This empowerment by claim of chaos is how he’s building “Alligator Alcatraz,” a detention camp plunked in the fragile Everglades with no environmental study or due diligence. Now we’re learning the lucrative, no-bid contracts for this mess are going to his political donors, right after he vetoed a bipartisan anti-corruption bill. This whole thing stinks, creating a project ripe for corruption and a potential humanitarian disaster. Meanwhile, the Legislature, as useless as an inflatable dartboard, sits idly by, allowing this never-ending “emergency” to pay off for the Governor’s friends while taxpayers and the environment foot the bill.

“Policymakers’ bold moves pave the way for more charter schools” via Jeb Bush for the Miami Herald — When Florida began its education reform journey more than two decades ago, we led with a simple but powerful conviction: Every child, regardless of income, background or ZIP code, can learn and deserves access to an excellent education. As part of that journey, we created programs to reward high performers, directed targeted support and interventions for struggling schools and made Florida a national beacon of choice for families. The result has been a remarkable boon for the state of Florida. Families flocked to the Sunshine State, and our education system has served as a model for much of the 21st century. Today, Florida is one of the handful of states expected to increase its total K-12 student population by 2030, thanks to families’ growing interest in school choice.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Dave Aronberg co-authors new book exposing corruption in addiction treatment industry” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Palm Beach County State Attorney Aronberg’s next political steps are still undetermined, but his latest creative endeavor is now available for home and digital shelves. He has co-authored a new book with Dr. David R. Campbell, an orthopedic surgeon and the chief medical correspondent for MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” examining systemic abuses in addiction treatment. Titled “Fighting the Florida Shuffle,” the 236-page exposé from Pensacola-based Indigo River Publishing takes aim at the darker side of a multibillion-dollar industry that is meant to support recovery but has often profited from relapse.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to our good friend and former colleague Bob Sparks. Also celebrating today are Patrick Berman, Ken Cashin, Trip Farmer, Farhood Hoodi, April Salter, the name partner of Salter Mitchell, and Jon Shebel.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.