Key West Mayor: Vote to nix ICE agreement was about legality, not policy

Key West Mayor Danise Henriquez wants to set the record straight: her support for voiding the City of Key West Police Department’s 287(g) agreement with federal immigration authorities was a matter of legality, not a rebuke of law enforcement cooperation.

Following a contentious vote by the Key West City Commission to cancel a standing agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Henriquez issued a statement clarifying her position. The Mayor emphasized that her vote was about procedural necessity, not ideological beliefs.

“My vote was not intended as a rejection of cooperation with ICE, nor as an attempt to violate Florida law,” Henriquez said. “Rather, my decision was based on guidance from our City Attorney.”

At issue is a 287(g) agreement, which allows local law enforcement agencies to collaborate with ICE in enforcing federal immigration laws. The current agreement had been signed by the city’s Chief of Police, a move the City Attorney found out of step with Key West’s charter, which requires such contracts to be executed by the City Manager.

With immigration enforcement drawing increasing attention statewide, Henriquez took pains to distance herself from any suggestion that Key West was turning its back on state or federal partnerships.

“Let me be clear: I have no intention of breaking state law or undermining lawful immigration enforcement,” she said. “My sole aim is to do things the right way, transparently, legally, and in the best interest of the City of Key West.”

The City Commission is expected to reconvene Tuesday in a special meeting to vote on a revised version of the 287(g) agreement, this time with proper authorization from the City Manager, should it be approved.

The move comes as Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier threatened to remove officials from office if Key West fails to resume cooperation with ICE. Every one of Florida’s counties has signed an agreement with ICE following encouragement from the Donald Trump administration.

While tensions remain among Commissioners regarding the broader implications of immigration cooperation, Henriquez said her priority is to ensure any action taken reflects both legal compliance and administrative integrity.

“I supported the vote to terminate the existing agreement so that a new, valid 287(g) agreement could be considered and, if approved, properly executed,” she said.

As Florida continues to debate the role of local governments in immigration policy, Henriquez’s remarks signal a pragmatic, if cautious, approach to navigating both local governance and state law.