Shutts & Bowen partner exits to launch First Amendment Clinic at FSU law school

Law firm Shutts & Bowen is announcing a major career move for one of its top lawyers.

Denise Harle, a partner in the firm’s Tallahassee office, is joining the faculty of the Florida State University College of Law as the founding director of the school’s new First Amendment Clinic.

In her new role, which begins in August, Harle will lead law students in hands-on, pro bono litigation involving free speech, religious liberty and other First Amendment issues. She will also teach courses on First Amendment law and oversee programming that includes speakers, conferences and campuswide dialogue on constitutional freedoms.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside and learn from extraordinary legal professionals, including my excellent colleagues at Shutts,” Harle said. “I’m excited to begin this new chapter and help equip the next generation of lawyers to thoughtfully engage with one of the most dynamic areas of law.”

Harle has been a key figure in Shutts’ Appellate Practice Group and Constitutional Law Practice Area, focusing on administrative, commercial, constitutional and appellate litigation. Her work has included shaping appeal strategies, drafting complex briefs and delivering oral arguments in high-stakes constitutional cases in state and federal courts.

In addition to her clinic role, Harle will lead the Conscience Liberty branch of FSU’s Institute for Governance & Civics, advancing scholarship and civic engagement around foundational legal principles.

“While we’ll greatly miss Denise at Shutts, we’re thrilled to see her take advantage of this excellent opportunity to bring her expertise and passion to FSU College of Law,” said Benjamin Gibson, Managing Partner of Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office. “Her commitment to constitutional principles will greatly benefit the law school and the broader legal community.”

Before joining Shutts & Bowen, Harle served as Deputy Solicitor General of Florida under then-Attorney General Pam Bondi. In 2022, Harle was named a finalist by the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission for a seat on the state’s high court.