FloridaCommerce now accepting applications for state funding to enhance military communities

Florida communities with military installations can now apply for grant programs being offered by the state.

FloridaCommerce, the state’s economic development bureau, announced that funding is being offered through the Florida Defense Reinvestment Grant (DRG) and Florida Defense Support Commission Grant (DSC) programs. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 25 for both programs. Applicants need to provide submissions through email to [email protected].

“Under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to be the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation, home to more than 20 major military installations, three combatant commands and numerous military-friendly universities and industry partners,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

“These military and defense grant programs ensure that Florida’s military communities remain resilient — strengthening infrastructure, supporting rural communities, and driving economic and workforce development efforts throughout the state.”

The DSC is designed to provide funding to communities to help preserve and protect military installations and assist veterans with economic and workforce development initiatives.

DRG funding seeks to provide money for “community-based activities that protect existing military installations and diversify the economy of a defense-dependent community or develop plans that facilitate the reuse of closed or realigned military installations.”

More than a dozen communities with military installations in Florida have been awarded funding, which aims to boost communities where those installations have brought in millions of dollars of local impact.

In January, FloridaCommerce published Florida Defense Industry Economic Impact Analysis and the Florida Military and Defense Impact summary, which detailed the economic impact that military installations have on the Sunshine State.

The 241-page Florida Defense Industry Economic Impact Analysis concluded that the more than 20 military installations in Florida provide significant economic contributions.

“The economic impacts (are) traceable to the more than $65 billion of defense expenditures that were injected into the state in 2022. In total, $102.6 billion … and 865,937 jobs were attributable to this spending,” said the executive summary that was completed in November.