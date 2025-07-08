DCCC blasts Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Maria Elvira Salazar for putting rural hospitals in peril

Digital ads attacking three Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation for passing the “One Big Beautiful Bill” are starting to reach voters this week.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced the ads, which hit U.S. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills and María Elvira Salazar. The paid spots are part of a wide campaign targeting GOP incumbents in 35 “Districts in Play.”

All of the ads blame Republican members of Congress for voting for Medicaid cuts in the legislation. All three Florida Republicans supported the measure, which makes tax cuts passed in President Donald Trump’s first term permanent but cuts spending on health care and welfare programs.

“Vulnerable House Republicans’ incredibly cruel vote to jeopardize hospitals in their districts and across America is going to cost them their jobs and the majority,” said DCCC Spokesperson Viet Shelton.

“The DCCC is making sure that every battleground voter knows that instead of lowering costs for American families, Republicans are ripping away health care for millions and cutting funding for hospitals, all to pay for massive tax breaks for their billionaire donors.”

The Republican incumbents all have defended their votes for the legislation.

Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, spoke on the bill on the House floor during debate.

“It’s ending taxes on car loan interest, which so many people struggle with,” she said. “It’s going to end additional tax and bring additional tax relief for seniors. It makes sure that we restore border security, which I like to remind the American people that it was our colleagues that were responsible for giving many of these program benefits to people that never paid into the program, to people that were here illegally, hurting our very own people.”

Mills, after telling CNN he was “not happy about the cuts,” ultimately voted for the bill.

“I just voted YES on the One Big Beautiful Bill for Florida’s 7th district and for all Americans,” the New Smyrna Beach Republican posted on X the day the final version passed in the House.

Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, posted about her support of the legislation as well.

“This is how we protect the American Dream with opportunity, strength, and bold progress,” she posted after the Senate passed final language. “Historic tax cuts for hardworking families. Protects your tips and overtime. Bigger paychecks. More jobs, more growth, more freedom.”

But the new ads show each of the members, captioning the shots with personal messages stating because of their vote, “rural hospitals across America are now at risk of closing.”

The National Rural Hospital Association said in June that’s a real concern.

“Medicaid is a substantial source of federal funds in rural communities across the country. The proposed changes to Medicaid will result in significant coverage losses, reduce access to care for rural patients, and threaten the viability of rural facilities,” said Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association.

“It’s very clear that Medicaid cuts will result in rural hospital closures resulting in loss of access to care for those living in rural America.”