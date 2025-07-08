Luis Viera hits six-figure support in first weeks of HD 67 campaign

Tampa City Council member Luis Viera has raised more than $100,000 in his bid for Florida House District 67.

The total includes more than $97,000 raised to his campaign, including $4,000 in in-kind contributions, and $5,000 raised to his affiliated political committee, Fair Deal Florida.

The $4,000 of in-kind contributions came from the Tampa Gonzmart family, which owns the popular Columbia restaurant, as well as others, for food and beverage event costs. Viera’s campaign kickoff in June was at the Columbia in Ybor City, which drew more than 150 supporters, according to Viera’s campaign.

“This early show of strength is a clear signal that our campaign has struck a chord with voters across District 67,” Viera said. “I’m deeply honored by the confidence our supporters have shown, and I’m ready to take our message of responsible leadership and inclusive progress to Tallahassee.”

About $35,000 of his campaign haul came from top $1,000 contributions, including from affordable housing development firm Blue Sky Communities, Lema Construction, Sam Badawi and his law firm, and others. Other notable contributions include $750 from Alan Clendenin and $250 from Charlie Miranda, two of Viera’s colleagues on Tampa City Council, as well as $250 from former state Sen. Janet Cruz; $500 from former judge Rex Barbas; $500 from former Hillsborough Public Defender Julianne Holt; $500 from former University of South Florida President Betty Castor; and $100 from former Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith, among others.

Viera’s committee received $5,000 from one donor, the Wagner, McLaughlin & Wittemore law firm.

Viera is running to succeed Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the House Minority Leader who is leaving office due to term limits. Both are Democrats. Viera so far does not face a Primary opponent. Will Atkins had joined the race and had raised more than $80,000, including a $50,000 candidate loan, according to campaign finance reports covering activity through March, but he has since dropped out of the race.

Viera’s fundraising total includes activity through June.

Viera has served on the Tampa City Council since 2019. He has been active in the community for far longer, serving on the Hillsborough County Bar Association Diversity Committee and the Tampa Civil Service Board.

As a City Council member, Viera has helped secure funding for three new fire stations in New Tampa and North Tampa, and he has been a champion for the city’s apprenticeship ordinance, which aims to help young people enter skilled trades. He has also fought diligently for expanded access to disability-inclusive recreational spaces, such as the All Abilities New Tampa Park.

Viera has also led efforts to expand the New Tampa Recreation Center and other north Tampa facilities, and he helped secure $3.2 million in housing assistance for families impacted by recent hurricanes.

Viera is also the founder and former President of Lawyers Autism Awareness Foundation and serves on the Board for Tampa Bay Best Buddies, a group that advocates for and helps individuals with special needs and developmental disabilities, an issue for which Viera has been a vocal advocate himself.

A Democrat is favored to hold the seat. Nearly 38% of the electorate are registered Democrats, compared to just 27% who are Republicans, according to the most recent L2 voter data.