Ruth’s List Florida backs 3 more candidates for 2025, 2026 elections

Ruth’s List Florida, the Sunshine State’s only organization dedicated to getting abortion rights-supporting Democratic women elected, just endorsed a new trio of candidates for races in 2025 and 2026.

Each candidate is running for a different level of government.

At the state level, Ruth’s List is backing Boca Raton City Council member Yvette Drucker, an education equity advocate who is running to succeed fellow Democrat Lori Berman next year in Senate District 26, spanning part of Palm Beach County.

Drucker faces former Rep. David Silvers in the Democratic Primary. For now, the winner will take on Republican Rick Roth, a former House member who left office in November due to term limits and is currently uncontested on the Republican side.

At the county level, Ruth’s List is supporting educator and child advocate Caprice Edmond, who is seeking re-election in 2026 to the Pinellas County School Board.

So far, she’s the only one running for the panel’s District 7 seat.

And at the municipal level, Ruth’s List endorsed grassroots organizer and nonprofit leader Shaniqua “Shan” Rose, who is running to keep her District 5 seat on the Orlando City Council.

She has one challenger so far: Regina Hill, a former City Commissioner who was suspended from office last year after being arrested on elderly exploitation and fraud charges. Rose won a Special Election last June to fill the seat, which is again up for grabs Nov. 4.

Ruth’s List Florida CEO Christina Diamond said each candidate embodies the values and vision of the organization.

“These women are already making an impact in their communities, and we are thrilled to stand with them as they continue their public services,” she said in a statement.

“At a time when reproductive rights and democracy are under attack in Florida, we need leaders like Caprice, Shan, and Yvette who will champion equity, access, and progress at every level of government. They are fearless, qualified, and deeply committed to building a better Florida for everyone.”

The new endorsements add to four prior nods from the group to Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, who is running in a Special Election for Senate District 15; Laura Dominguez, who is running for re-election to the Miami Beach City Commission; Kyandra Darling, who is running for House District 62; and Mira Tanna, who is running for the Orlando City Council.