Indian Rocks Beach appoints Shumaker lawyer — not Anthony Sabatini — as City Attorney

After considering three bids, the city of Indian Rocks Beach has selected Shumaker lawyer Matthew Maggard as City Attorney.

Shumaker lawyers Ron Christaldi, Jennie Tarr, Matt Newton and Sarah Glaser will also be available as Assistant City Attorneys, per the final selection.

The Shumaker team will replace Randy Mora, who stepped down from the position.

The city selected Shumaker over two other bidders, Ralf Brookes and Anthony Sabatini, the latter of whom is a former Representative and conservative firebrand.

“Indian Rocks Beach is a wonderful and inclusive community entering a new chapter of opportunity and challenge,” Mayor Denise Houseberg said. “With Shumaker, Ron Christaldi, and Matt Maggard at the helm, our city is positioned to advance critical initiatives — whether protecting our shoreline, guiding smart growth, or navigating evolving regulations.”

It’s difficult to quantify, but Shumaker’s selection may be the costliest of the three. Brookes’ bid called for a $225 per hour fee, without reimbursements for travel, phone, fax or copy fees. Shumaker’s bid included a $400 per hour rate, with $100 per hour reimbursements for travel and reimbursements for actual costs related to anything out of pocket, such as copies.

Sabatini’s bid included a retainer of $4,500 per month, with $225 per hour billed for services not included in the retainer agreement and $65 per hour for paralegal services not included in the retainer. His bid also included reimbursements for court costs, but not for copies or travel.

The agreement with Shumaker also names former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and former Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman as additional staff authorized to conduct work on behalf of the city.

Maggard, who will serve as lead City Attorney, specializes in city and local government representation. He also has extensive experience working on issues related to real estate, development, construction and financing transactions, all areas that will serve the city well.

“I’m humbled and deeply honored to serve as City Attorney and look forward to working with City leaders and residents to preserve Indian Rocks Beach’s character while planning for a resilient future,” said Maggard, a firm partner.

Christaldi, a part-time resident of Indian Rocks Beach, is the President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, and will provide strategic support and guidance to the City Commission. Christaldi’s practice area primarily involves business issues.

“The City of Indian Rocks Beach is renowned internationally as a vibrant beach community, with unique local character,” Christaldi said. “This appointment underscores the city’s dedication to proactive governance and legal excellence as it faces 21st-century coastal community challenges.”

The city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) in May, due by June 6. The City Commission unanimously selected Shumaker to assume City Attorney responsibilities, and selected Maggard as the lead attorney at a meeting on June 10.

Maggard, a member of Shumaker’s public policy and government affairs, real estate and development, and litigation and disputes service lines, also currently serves as the City Attorney for Zephyrhills, a Special Magistrate for Pasco County and a Hearing Officer for Pasco County.